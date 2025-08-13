Alaska Summit: Donald Trump Ultimatum to Russia – Peace in Ukraine or Consequences

US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with “very severe” results if it does not stop the war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the Kennedy Centre on Wednesday, Trump said Russia will face actions if it refuses to agree to a halt after his upcoming meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

He did not give full details but said the measures could include tariffs and sanctions. “I don’t have to say. There will be severe consequences,” Trump added, local media reports said.

Donald Trump to Meet Russia’s President Putin

The meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for Friday, August 15, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. During the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union, the base was a key site.

Trump also said he hopes to arrange a second meeting soon after, which would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one. I’d like to do it almost immediately, with President Putin, President Zelensky, and myself, if they’d like me there,” he said.

Donald Trump Seeks Positive Response From Putin

However, Trump made it clear that the second meeting will only happen if he hears the answers he wants from Putin in the first meeting, reports added.

His comments came after a virtual meeting with European leaders. During that call, French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was focusing on securing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

At the same meeting, Zelensky told leaders that Putin was “bluffing” ahead of the Alaska talks. He said that Vladimir Putin is putting pressure on all parts of the Ukrainian front to make it look like Russia could take over the entire country, said reports.

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin is expected to be closely watched worldwide, as it could be a key moment in efforts to stop the ongoing conflict.

