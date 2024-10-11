Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Anti Terrorism Court In Pakistan Extends Physical Remand Of Imran Khan’s Sisters

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict. On Tuesday, the court had remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in police custody for two days.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters – Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan by two more days in vandalism cases, ARY News reported.
Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict. On Tuesday, the court had remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in police custody for two days.
The case against Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and others had been filed under terrorism charges at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad, according to ARY News report.
Last week, Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, including PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.
Police detained Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the PTI workers in the planned demonstration, ARY News reported.
Calling the government “fake and victim of panic,” Imran Khan-founded party said that the government is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving people of their basis rights to maintain their “illegitimate power.”
On October 4, PTI in a post on X stated, “Former PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has been arrested by the police at D Chowk for exercising her right of Peaceful Protest. Such is the state of affairs in Pakistan under a fascist regime where citizens have been completely ripped of their fundamental rights.”
In another post on X, PTI said, “Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has been arrested by the police for holding a peaceful protest at D Chowk. This is the reality of this fascist government, which is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving citizens of their basic rights to maintain their illegitimate power.”
The party also mentioned about Uzma Khan’s arrest on X, stating, “Imran Khan that sister Uzma Khan was also illegally arrested from D Chowk, the fake government is a victim of panic.”

