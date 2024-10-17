Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Archdiocese of Los Angeles Agrees To Pay $880M Settlement In Clergy Sex Abuse Cases

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest in the United States, has reached a groundbreaking settlement of $880 million with 1,353 individuals who allege they were sexually abused as children by Catholic clergy. This settlement, announced on Wednesday, marks the highest single payout by a diocese in U.S. history, bringing the archdiocese’s total financial liabilities […]

Archdiocese of Los Angeles Agrees To Pay $880M Settlement In Clergy Sex Abuse Cases

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest in the United States, has reached a groundbreaking settlement of $880 million with 1,353 individuals who allege they were sexually abused as children by Catholic clergy. This settlement, announced on Wednesday, marks the highest single payout by a diocese in U.S. history, bringing the archdiocese’s total financial liabilities from sex abuse lawsuits to over $1.5 billion.

In a heartfelt statement, Archbishop José H. Gomez expressed remorse for the suffering experienced by the victims. “I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart,” he stated, adding that he hopes the settlement will aid in the healing process for those affected, as reported by The New York Times.

According to Terence McKiernan, president of BishopAccountability.org, this new settlement eclipses the previous record set in 2007 when the archdiocese agreed to pay $660 million to 508 claimants. “There are a lot more dominoes in California to come down,” he noted, hinting at other dioceses that have yet to reach settlements or have filed for bankruptcy to shield themselves from litigation.

This agreement signals a near conclusion to decades of legal battles against the archdiocese, with only a few cases still pending. Over the years, the archdiocese has resorted to selling real estate, liquidating investments, and taking out loans to manage the escalating costs of litigation.

Archbishop Gomez clarified that the settlement funds would come from “reserves, investments, and loans,” ensuring that donations earmarked for parishes, schools, and mission campaigns would remain untouched. He emphasized the importance of the settlement in both compensating victims and maintaining the archdiocese’s ongoing social services.

Michael Reck, a lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs, described the settlement as a “milestone” in the journey for justice for thousands of abuse survivors. He acknowledged that while no financial settlement could ever equate to the harm suffered, it does offer some sense of closure. “It’s never going to be full justice when the harm is a child’s life,” Reck stated, according to The New York Times.

The vast majority of the sexual abuse claims date back many years, with many victims previously unable to pursue their cases due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. However, a California law enacted in 2019 opened a three-year window that allowed for the revival of these long-dormant claims. Morgan A. Stewart, another attorney representing the plaintiffs, highlighted the significance of this legal shift. “We have clients who are in their 60s and 70s that were never able to bring a case before,” he said.

During negotiations, Stewart emphasized the necessity of securing a settlement amount that would not drive the archdiocese into bankruptcy, which would further delay compensation to the victims. “We firmly believe that we reached the best number that was possible short of them filing for bankruptcy,” he asserted.

Unlike several other dioceses in California, including those in San Francisco and San Diego, which have opted for bankruptcy protection amid increasing civil lawsuits, the Los Angeles Archdiocese has chosen a different path.

In his statement, Archbishop Gomez assured that the settlement terms would not only provide fair compensation to survivors but also allow the archdiocese to continue its mission and community services. The archdiocese serves a community of over four million Catholics and nearly 300 parishes across Southern California.

However, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, a support organization for victims, welcomed the settlement as a positive step while stressing the need for further action. Dan McNevin, a board member of the organization, urged Archbishop Gomez to release all clergy files related to the abuse cases. “We fear and believe there are many more survivors out there who have not yet come forward,” he said, calling for proactive measures to ensure their voices are heard.

This landmark settlement highlights a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability within the Catholic Church, as survivors and advocates continue to call for transparency and systemic change.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump As “Unfit” And “Dangerous” Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Elections

 

Filed under

Archdiocese Los Angeles Sex Abuse Cases
Advertisement

Also Read

Meta Sacks Employees Caught ‘Misusing’ Meal Credits To Buy Groceries

Meta Sacks Employees Caught ‘Misusing’ Meal Credits To Buy Groceries

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Announces Nationwide Protest On Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Announces Nationwide Protest On Friday

US Airstrikes Hit Houthi Weapons Sites In Yemen, Aiming To Protect Key Shipping Lanes

US Airstrikes Hit Houthi Weapons Sites In Yemen, Aiming To Protect Key Shipping Lanes

Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhary Sworn In As Ministers In Haryana Cabinet

Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhary Sworn In As Ministers In Haryana Cabinet

JKNC MLA Hilal Akbar Lone Stays Seated During National Anthem, Probe Ordered

JKNC MLA Hilal Akbar Lone Stays Seated During National Anthem, Probe Ordered

Entertainment

Liam Payne Death: What Was The Legal Battle With His Ex, Maya Henry?

Liam Payne Death: What Was The Legal Battle With His Ex, Maya Henry?

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox