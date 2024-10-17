Archdiocese of Los Angeles Agrees To Pay $880M Settlement In Clergy Sex Abuse Cases

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest in the United States, has reached a groundbreaking settlement of $880 million with 1,353 individuals who allege they were sexually abused as children by Catholic clergy. This settlement, announced on Wednesday, marks the highest single payout by a diocese in U.S. history, bringing the archdiocese’s total financial liabilities […]

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest in the United States, has reached a groundbreaking settlement of $880 million with 1,353 individuals who allege they were sexually abused as children by Catholic clergy. This settlement, announced on Wednesday, marks the highest single payout by a diocese in U.S. history, bringing the archdiocese’s total financial liabilities from sex abuse lawsuits to over $1.5 billion.

In a heartfelt statement, Archbishop José H. Gomez expressed remorse for the suffering experienced by the victims. “I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart,” he stated, adding that he hopes the settlement will aid in the healing process for those affected, as reported by The New York Times.

According to Terence McKiernan, president of BishopAccountability.org, this new settlement eclipses the previous record set in 2007 when the archdiocese agreed to pay $660 million to 508 claimants. “There are a lot more dominoes in California to come down,” he noted, hinting at other dioceses that have yet to reach settlements or have filed for bankruptcy to shield themselves from litigation.

This agreement signals a near conclusion to decades of legal battles against the archdiocese, with only a few cases still pending. Over the years, the archdiocese has resorted to selling real estate, liquidating investments, and taking out loans to manage the escalating costs of litigation.

Archbishop Gomez clarified that the settlement funds would come from “reserves, investments, and loans,” ensuring that donations earmarked for parishes, schools, and mission campaigns would remain untouched. He emphasized the importance of the settlement in both compensating victims and maintaining the archdiocese’s ongoing social services.

Michael Reck, a lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs, described the settlement as a “milestone” in the journey for justice for thousands of abuse survivors. He acknowledged that while no financial settlement could ever equate to the harm suffered, it does offer some sense of closure. “It’s never going to be full justice when the harm is a child’s life,” Reck stated, according to The New York Times.

The vast majority of the sexual abuse claims date back many years, with many victims previously unable to pursue their cases due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. However, a California law enacted in 2019 opened a three-year window that allowed for the revival of these long-dormant claims. Morgan A. Stewart, another attorney representing the plaintiffs, highlighted the significance of this legal shift. “We have clients who are in their 60s and 70s that were never able to bring a case before,” he said.

During negotiations, Stewart emphasized the necessity of securing a settlement amount that would not drive the archdiocese into bankruptcy, which would further delay compensation to the victims. “We firmly believe that we reached the best number that was possible short of them filing for bankruptcy,” he asserted.

Unlike several other dioceses in California, including those in San Francisco and San Diego, which have opted for bankruptcy protection amid increasing civil lawsuits, the Los Angeles Archdiocese has chosen a different path.

In his statement, Archbishop Gomez assured that the settlement terms would not only provide fair compensation to survivors but also allow the archdiocese to continue its mission and community services. The archdiocese serves a community of over four million Catholics and nearly 300 parishes across Southern California.

However, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, a support organization for victims, welcomed the settlement as a positive step while stressing the need for further action. Dan McNevin, a board member of the organization, urged Archbishop Gomez to release all clergy files related to the abuse cases. “We fear and believe there are many more survivors out there who have not yet come forward,” he said, calling for proactive measures to ensure their voices are heard.

This landmark settlement highlights a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability within the Catholic Church, as survivors and advocates continue to call for transparency and systemic change.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump As “Unfit” And “Dangerous” Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Elections