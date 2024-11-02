As Heroin Runs Dry, Crack Cocaine Takes Over In Dublin

Dublin is currently grappling with a significant increase in crack cocaine use, alarming local drug counselors who describe the situation as a crisis.

Surge in Treatment Cases

Recent statistics from the Health Research Board (HRB) reveal a staggering 594% rise in individuals seeking treatment for crack cocaine addiction in Ireland, jumping from 173 cases in 2017 to 1,201 in 2023. Ferghal Connolly, a former user, shared his experience of descending into addiction: “I kind of slipped from maybe taking a few beers, to taking a couple of ecstasy, to taking some other stuff, and then I ended up on heroin and crack cocaine.”

A Community in Distress

Daithi Doolan, associated with the South Inner City Drug and Alcohol Partnership and a Sinn Féin councillor, emphasized the extent of the crisis. “It’s actually a crisis,” he stated, noting the pervasive nature of addiction across households in Dublin. “It’s happening at the school gate in the playground.” He pointed out that communities are struggling to cope with the scale of drug use and the intimidation that accompanies it. “The drug-related intimidation is affecting individuals, families, and whole communities are being held to ransom by the drug dealers.”

Shift from Heroin to Crack

Dublin has historically battled heroin, but a shortage linked to geopolitical changes in Afghanistan has led to a spike in crack cocaine usage. In 2023, nearly 4,923 individuals sought treatment primarily for cocaine, whether in its powder or crack form.

The Need for Female-Specific Services

Cheryl Kelly, an addiction counselor with the Donore Community Drug and Alcohol Team, highlighted the unique challenges women face in addiction. “Women would find themselves in situations where they may be engaging in forced sex work, or they might be afraid of social services,” she explained. The HRB reported an increase in female cases seeking treatment for cocaine, rising from 284 in 2017 to 1,387 in 2023. “It was very important for me to engage…to set up the pilot program for women,” Kelly added, stressing the importance of creating safe, female-only spaces for support.

A Broad Spectrum of Users

Alan Kinsella, a case worker at the Coolmine Therapeutic Community, noted that the program specifically for cocaine users has consistently been full. “When a program which is so specific to a drug is busy and full, it kind of tells the story of the scope of what cocaine is like, particularly in Dublin city centre,” he remarked. He pointed out that cocaine addiction does not discriminate by social class, saying, “There is no social border that defines cocaine addiction. We see people from all walks of life.”

The rising crisis of crack cocaine in Dublin underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions and support systems to help those affected.

