Today, over three decades after declaring independence, Moldova faces challenges associated with a hybrid war driven by Russian influence through propaganda and disinformation. Ticu, who competed in the lightweight division, points out that this ongoing struggle significantly impacts the nation. Like its neighbors Ukraine and Georgia, Moldova seeks to join the European Union while balancing the geopolitical pressures from Moscow and the West.

“Russian propaganda is a reality of 30 years of independence,” he notes.

Pursuing EU Membership

In a national referendum on October 20, Moldovans narrowly voted 50.35% in favor of pursuing EU membership, but this outcome was overshadowed by allegations of vote-buying linked to external actors. Concurrently, in the presidential election, incumbent pro-Western President Maia Sandu received 42% of the votes but did not secure an outright majority. She will face a runoff against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a candidate with ties to Russia.

Polls suggest a competitive race, with a narrow lead for Sandu, which may depend on support from Moldova’s diaspora.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

Following the October votes, Moldovan authorities reported a vote-buying scheme allegedly orchestrated by Ilan Shor, an exiled oligarch currently residing in Russia. Prosecutors claim that $39 million was distributed to over 130,000 voters through a sanctioned Russian bank. Shor denies any involvement.

Ticu criticized the perceived lack of accountability for those associated with Shor, stating, “These people who go to Moscow, the so-called government-in-exile of Ilan Shor, who come with very large sums of money, are left to roam free.” He was the only first-round candidate to endorse Sandu in the runoff.

Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

The situation is further complicated by the presence of Russian troops in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova. Ticu warns that if Russian forces in Ukraine were to advance towards Odesa, they might attempt to integrate with those in Transnistria, raising concerns about Moldova’s security.

Reports of coercive voting practices in regions like Gagauzia, where some residents were allegedly pressured to vote for specific candidates, have prompted investigations by anticorruption authorities, leading to raids and the seizure of substantial amounts of cash.

Judicial Integrity and Political Repercussions

The results of both elections have raised questions about the integrity of Moldova’s judicial system and its ability to safeguard the electoral process. Igor Dodon, the leader of the Party of Socialists and a former president, dismissed the referendum results, labeling Sandu as an undemocratic leader.

Sandu herself acknowledged significant issues with fraud and foreign interference, describing it as an attack on the nation’s sovereignty. “If the judiciary does not wake up … if it closes its eyes to selling the country, the future of Moldova will be in danger for decades,” she warned.

Economic Pressures and External Manipulation

Moldova, one of Europe’s economically challenged countries, has experienced heightened inflation since the onset of the war in Ukraine. Tatiana Cojocari, an expert on Russian foreign policy, notes that the economic situation makes some citizens vulnerable to electoral corruption, which can be exploited by external actors.

Cojocari points out that Russia appears to be utilizing tactics reminiscent of the Cold War, adapted for contemporary digital platforms, to exert influence. “For Russia, it’s very important to have as many resources as possible to work with,” she explains.

Moving Towards EU Integration

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moldova applied for EU membership and was granted candidate status in June 2022. However, this shift has complicated relations with Moscow, leading Moldovan authorities to accuse Russia of orchestrating a hybrid war through various means, including disinformation campaigns and electoral manipulation.

Social media platforms have played a significant role in the dissemination of narratives, with experts highlighting challenges faced by Moldovans in distinguishing between credible information and Russian propaganda. In recent weeks, platforms like Meta and Telegram have taken action against multiple accounts promoting disinformation.

Looking ahead to the parliamentary elections in 2025, analysts caution that the governing pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity may face challenges in maintaining its majority.

Back at the boxing gym, Ticu emphasizes the need for effective measures to counter foreign interference, stating, “Very good laws have been adopted, but are not implemented.” He suggests that external actors aim to illustrate a failure of European integration in Moldova, highlighting the importance of vigilance in preserving national sovereignty.

