‘As You Assume The Presidency…’: California Governor Gavin Newsom Invites Donald Trump

The death toll from the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 11, with California Governor Gavin Newsom launching an investigation into claims of water shortages. The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the latest count, with authorities warning that the number could continue to climb.

Of the 11 deaths, five were caused by the Palisades fire and six by the Eaton fire. Cadaver dogs are being used to search devastated neighborhoods for additional victims or survivors. As of now, five of the victims from the Eaton fire have been identified by their families.

The destruction caused by the fires, which started on January 7, is being described as the worst the city has seen in recent memory. Over 10,000 structures have been destroyed, and nearly 150,000 residents of Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders. The fire has already consumed an area twice the size of Manhattan.

Governor Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into reports of lost water pressure from fire hydrants and a shortage of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir. Newsom expressed concern in a letter to city officials, stating that the loss of water likely hindered efforts to protect homes and evacuation routes. He emphasized the need for answers to these issues.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed their condolences, with Biden calling the scene “like a war” and warning that the death toll may rise further.

