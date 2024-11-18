Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Office Refutes Health Rumors; Posts Supreme Leader’s Photo With Iran’s Ambassador

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently put to rest the claims regarding his deteriorating health

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Office Refutes Health Rumors; Posts Supreme Leader’s Photo With Iran’s Ambassador

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently put to rest the claims regarding his deteriorating health as his official account on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image of the leader meeting Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon in his office. The move comes after some media channels speculated that the 85-year-old is in a coma. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was also reported to be the subject of speculations over succession.

Health Rumors Surrounding Khamenei Addressed

The speculation regarding Khamenei’s health gained traction after reports claimed he was seriously ill, echoing an October report from The New York Times that suggested his condition had deteriorated. However, the image shared on X showed Khamenei actively engaging with Ambassador Amani, refuting the rumors.

“Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, met and talked with Mr. Mojtaba Amani, the veteran ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, at noon today, on the sidelines of his daily meetings,” read the post.

Ambassador Mojtaba Amani Updates on September Attack

According to Ambassador Mojtaba Amani, who attended the meeting and is recuperating after injuries from pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Beirut in September. Both Tehran and Hezbollah blamed the attacks on Israel, which killed at least 39 and injured more than 3,000, including Amani.

While meeting Khamenei, Amani discussed his health progress and his continued work in Lebanon amid the region’s heightened tensions. The incident has further strained relations between Iran and Israel, with both sides exchanging accusations and threats.

Khamenei’s Rare Sermon Amidst Escalating Hostilities

In another symbolic display of power, Ayatollah Khamenei delivered his first public sermon in five years last month following an Iranian missile strike that took place on Israeli infrastructure. The sermon that was delivered on October 5, was a defiant address where he particularly condemned Israel and expressed unwavering support for Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

“Israel won’t last long,” Khamenei declared, emphasizing solidarity with Hezbollah and Hamas. Addressing thousands of supporters in a Tehran mosque, the leader referred to the missile strikes as “public service,” calling on resistance groups to intensify their efforts against Israeli forces.

In his display, Khamenei held a firearm during his sermon, reiterating his stance that Israel would fail to overcome the resistance posed by groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

