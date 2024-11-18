Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Baby Organic Carrots Linked To E. Coli Outbreak In US Leaves One Dead, Dozens Hospitalized

An E. coli outbreak linked to recalled organic carrots has left 39 people sickened and claimed one life across 18 states, the CDC reports. The contaminated carrots, sold under multiple store brands, were distributed nationwide and remain a public health concern.

Baby Organic Carrots Linked To E. Coli Outbreak In US Leaves One Dead, Dozens Hospitalized

An outbreak of E. coli linked to recalled organic carrots has resulted in 39 reported illnesses across 18 states, including one fatality, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak, which began in early September, has also led to 15 hospitalizations.

Organic carrots recalled

Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, California, recalled various sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots on Saturday. The company, one of the largest carrot producers globally, noted that the affected products were sold under store brands for Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and others.

While the recalled carrots are no longer being sold in stores, they may still be in consumers’ homes, Grimmway Farms cautioned. The CDC advised that consumers dispose of the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase and thoroughly clean any surfaces the carrots may have touched.

Baby organic carrots

The recall includes baby organic carrots with best-if-used-by dates ranging from September 11 to November 12 and whole organic carrots available in stores between approximately August 14 and October 23. These products were distributed under several brand names, including Grimmway Farms, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Good & Gather, and others.

The CDC warned that the reported cases may not represent the full extent of the outbreak. It can take up to four weeks to determine whether an individual case is linked to the outbreak, and many infected individuals recover without seeking medical care or undergoing testing for E. coli.

DC recommendations

The strain involved in the outbreak, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, typically causes symptoms within three to four days of exposure, with most individuals recovering without treatment within five to seven days. However, the CDC emphasized that young children, older adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.

The CDC recommended that individuals experiencing severe E. coli symptoms, such as diarrhea, fever, vomiting, or dizziness, seek medical attention promptly.

Grimmway Farms stated that its food safety team is collaborating with suppliers and health authorities to address the situation. The affected farms are no longer in production. The company’s president and CEO, Jeff Huckaby, reiterated their commitment to product safety, stating that the health of customers and the integrity of their products are top priorities. He added that a comprehensive review of their growing, harvesting, and processing practices is underway.

