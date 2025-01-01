Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Baby Spider Monkey, Weed Containers, Five Cellphones Detained From A Rolls Royce During Traffic Stop

Experts highlight the challenges of caring for these endangered animals, which require constant attention and specialized care to thrive. Read on to know the news.

California Highway Patrol officers were stunned by an unusual discovery during a traffic stop Monday night in Madera County. Inside a speeding Rolls-Royce Ghost, they found five cellphones, four large containers of cannabis, and a 1-month-old spider monkey dressed in a onesie.

In California, owning primates as pets is not only illegal but also poses serious risks, particularly for young spider monkeys. Experts highlight the challenges of caring for these endangered animals, which require constant attention and specialized care to thrive.

The driver of the luxury car, identified as Ali Mused Adel Mohamed, was pulled over for speeding on northbound California Highway 99 near Avenue 17. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, illegal possession of an exotic animal, and possession of cannabis for sale. The Rolls-Royce, which retails for over $350,000, added to the unusual nature of the case.

The spider monkey, now nicknamed Marcel, has been relocated to the Oakland Zoo, which provides sanctuary for rescued exotic animals. According to Capt. Nathan Smith of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the illegal pet trade is a growing issue in the state. Spider monkeys, in particular, often suffer from malnutrition and neglect due to inadequate care from unqualified owners.

Spider monkeys typically rely on their mothers for the first two years of life, making their survival in captivity challenging without proper expertise. After Monday night’s arrest, officers faced the dilemma of finding a place for the monkey to stay. One officer volunteered to care for the primate overnight until it could be transferred to Madera County Animal Services the following morning.

At the animal services facility, Director Amy Toler tended to the monkey, keeping it warm with a blanket, feeding it mashed bananas, and ensuring its diaper was changed. Toler, who consulted the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for advice, expressed relief that Marcel would now receive expert care at the Oakland Zoo.

ALSO READ: Tragedy Strikes On New Year’s Day! Multiple People Reported Dead In New Orleans After Car Plows Into Crowd

