Early Wednesday, a tragic incident occurred on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter, resulting in multiple fatalities. The area, a popular tourist destination, was bustling in the early hours of New Year’s Day when the incident unfolded.
According to witnesses, a truck sped into a crowd on Bourbon Street before the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon. Police on the scene reportedly returned fire. CBS News reporter Kati Weis, who was present, observed several individuals on the ground receiving medical attention for injuries.
A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a group of people. While the number of injuries remained unclear, fatalities were reported. The street was cordoned off with police tape as emergency responders attended to the scene.
(This is a BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)