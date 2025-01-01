A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a group of people. While the number of injuries remained unclear, fatalities were reported.

Early Wednesday, a tragic incident occurred on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter, resulting in multiple fatalities. The area, a popular tourist destination, was bustling in the early hours of New Year’s Day when the incident unfolded.

According to witnesses, a truck sped into a crowd on Bourbon Street before the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon. Police on the scene reportedly returned fire. CBS News reporter Kati Weis, who was present, observed several individuals on the ground receiving medical attention for injuries.

#BREAKING 🚨 Een pickup truck is ingereden op een menigte in de French Quarter, New Orleans, #Louisana. Er zijn 10 doden en meerdere gewonden gemeld. pic.twitter.com/D1m40CGIPv — Roy Grinwis (@RoyGrinwis) January 1, 2025

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a group of people. While the number of injuries remained unclear, fatalities were reported. The street was cordoned off with police tape as emergency responders attended to the scene.

(This is a BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)