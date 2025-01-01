Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Tragedy Strikes On New Year’s Day! Multiple People Reported Dead In New Orleans After Car Plows Into Crowd

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a group of people. While the number of injuries remained unclear, fatalities were reported.

Tragedy Strikes On New Year's Day! Multiple People Reported Dead In New Orleans After Car Plows Into Crowd

Early Wednesday, a tragic incident occurred on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter, resulting in multiple fatalities. The area, a popular tourist destination, was bustling in the early hours of New Year’s Day when the incident unfolded.

According to witnesses, a truck sped into a crowd on Bourbon Street before the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon. Police on the scene reportedly returned fire. CBS News reporter Kati Weis, who was present, observed several individuals on the ground receiving medical attention for injuries.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a group of people. While the number of injuries remained unclear, fatalities were reported.

(This is a BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

bourbon street New Orleans World news

