Bangladesh Army Chief Calls India ‘Important Neighbour’ Amid Growing Ties With Pakistan; What Does It Mean?

Against the backdrop of strained relations between Bangladesh and India, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced and fair relationship with India, which he described as an "important neighbor."

Against the backdrop of strained relations between Bangladesh and India, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced and fair relationship with India, which he described as an “important neighbor.”

In an interview with the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, Zaman addressed key issues affecting the bilateral relationship, including strategic interests, cooperation, and the expectations from both nations. This is his first interview since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left for India in August last year.

Bangladesh Army Chief On Dependence and Cooperation Between Neighbors

Acknowledging the deep interdependence between the two countries, Zaman said, “India is an important neighbor. We are dependent on India in many ways. And India is getting facilities from us too. A large number of their people are working in Bangladesh, formally and informally. Many people go for medical treatment to India from here.”

He stressed the need for fairness in the relationship, noting that India has significant interests in Bangladesh’s stability. “This is a give-and-take relationship. This must be based on fairness. Any country will want to get benefits from the other. There is nothing wrong in that,” he added.

Strategic Cooperation and Mutual Security

On India’s cooperation in ensuring the security of its northeastern states, Zaman reiterated that Bangladesh would not allow activities against India’s strategic interests. “Bangladesh will not do anything with our neighbor that goes against their strategic interests,” he said.

He referred to the Sheikh Hasina administration’s past efforts to crack down on anti-India rebel groups that had previously found safe havens in Bangladesh. These groups, active during earlier administrations, had reportedly received support from elements within Bangladesh’s intelligence apparatus.

“At the same time, we will expect that our neighbor does nothing that is contrary to our interests. When we look after their interests, they will look after our interests with equal importance,” Zaman added.

Zaman also addressed concerns about the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the Myanmar border, promising that Bangladesh would not allow unrest in these regions to destabilize the area.

Bangladesh Army Chief on Key Issues: Border Killings and Water Sharing

While advocating for a balanced relationship, Zaman also highlighted Bangladesh’s concerns about cross-border issues with India, including the alleged killing of Bangladeshi citizens by Indian security forces and the sharing of waters from cross-border rivers.

“They [India] will not kill our people along the borders. We will get our fair share of water. There is no problem with this. Let the relations be on equal footing,” he said.

Zaman emphasized the need to maintain good relations based on equality, saying that Bangladeshis should never feel dominated by India.

Defense Cooperation and Ties with China

Responding to questions about Bangladesh’s defense cooperation with China, Zaman highlighted the importance of maintaining balance. He described China as a vital partner in Bangladesh’s development, noting its investments and the use of Chinese-manufactured weapons by Bangladesh’s armed forces.

“China is a partner in our development. They have investments in Bangladesh. So, China is very important to us. We use a lot of weapons from China. The Air Force uses weapons from China too. So does the Navy. Their weapons are comparatively inexpensive,” Zaman explained.

Military’s Role in Politics and Support for Reforms

Zaman firmly stated that the military must not interfere in politics, acknowledging past instances where such interference had led to adverse outcomes. “This has happened in the past and we have learnt from the past. This has never resulted in anything good,” he said.

He expressed the military’s full support for the caretaker administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. “The military is wholly by the side of the caretaker administration and will try to support Yunus in any way that he wants,” Zaman said.

Elections and Reforms

Discussing the timeline for general elections, Zaman pointed to Yunus’s remarks about holding elections in either 2025 or 2026, depending on the extent of reforms. “The chief advisor has given a timeframe. That is the correct time. We will extend all cooperation to the interim government to implement the election outline,” Zaman said.

He emphasized the public’s desire for a fair and peaceful election, describing it as the interim government’s primary objective.