Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh has confirmed 88 incidents of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily Hindus, following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. The disclosure came after India raised concerns about the safety of minorities during talks with Bangladeshi officials.

Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh has confirmed 88 incidents of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily Hindus, following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. The confirmation came a day after India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed concerns about the safety and welfare of minorities during discussions with Bangladeshi officials.

Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary for Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus, revealed that 70 people have been arrested in connection with these incidents. The 88 cases were registered between August 5 and October 22, and Alam noted that the number of cases and arrests could rise, as new reports of violence have emerged from regions such as northeastern Sunamganj and central Gazipur.

Alam mentioned that while some of the victims may have been affiliated with the previous ruling party, the government has insisted that, apart from a few isolated incidents, Hindus were not specifically targeted because of their religion. He also added that some attacks were linked to personal disputes or involved individuals previously connected to the ruling party. Despite this, the police are taking necessary actions in response to the violence.

Details of incidents that occurred after October 22 will be shared soon, according to Alam.

ALSO READ: South Korean President Yoon Office Raided Over Martial Law Controversy

Filed under

BANGLADESH ATTACK ON MINORITIES

Advertisement

Also Read

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Entertainment

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox