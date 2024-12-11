Bangladesh Confirms 88 Attacks On Minorities,  Primarily Hindus, After India Raises Concerns

Bangladesh has confirmed 88 incidents of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily Hindus, following the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. The confirmation came a day after India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, expressed concerns about the safety and welfare of minorities during discussions with Bangladeshi officials.

Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary for Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus, revealed that 70 people have been arrested in connection with these incidents. The 88 cases were registered between August 5 and October 22, and Alam noted that the number of cases and arrests could rise, as new reports of violence have emerged from regions such as northeastern Sunamganj and central Gazipur.

Alam mentioned that while some of the victims may have been affiliated with the previous ruling party, the government has insisted that, apart from a few isolated incidents, Hindus were not specifically targeted because of their religion. He also added that some attacks were linked to personal disputes or involved individuals previously connected to the ruling party. Despite this, the police are taking necessary actions in response to the violence.

Details of incidents that occurred after October 22 will be shared soon, according to Alam.

