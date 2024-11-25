Krishna Das Prabhu, a prominent Hindu religious leader and member of the ISKCON, was detained at Dhaka Airport

Krishna Das Prabhu, a prominent Hindu religious leader and member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was detained at Dhaka Airport on Monday by Bangladeshi authorities. The leader was barred from leaving the country and subsequently taken to an undisclosed location, CNN-News18 reported.

Who Is Bangladesh’s Hindu Leader, Krishna Das Prabhu?

Krishna Das Prabhu, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, is a revered figure in the Bangladeshi Hindu community. As a member of ISKCON, he has been a vocal advocate for the rights and safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, often speaking out against targeted hate attacks and religious discrimination.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with many seeing his detention as a politically charged move.

Bangladesh Government’s Actions and Allegations

Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, revealed details of the detention on social media. He alleged that Krishna Das was arrested by the interim government, currently led by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Gupta claimed, “Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and protection from Islamists. The tallest leader of the Hindu community is believed to have been taken to the Detective Branch of Yunus Regime.”

Sources close to the situation confirmed that several First Information Reports (FIRs) and ongoing investigations were pending against Krishna Das. However, the exact nature of these charges has not been disclosed.

Context of the Detention in Bangladesh

The detention comes against the backdrop of heightened religious tensions in Bangladesh. The Hindu minority, which constitutes roughly 8% of the population, has frequently reported incidents of discrimination, violence, and desecration of places of worship.

Krishna Das had recently led a large rally demanding justice for Hindus facing targeted attacks and seeking better protection from authorities. His vocal stance and leadership have made him a prominent figure but also placed him in the crosshairs of political and social controversies.

International Concerns and Reactions in Bangladesh

The detention of a religious leader of Krishna Das’s stature has sparked reactions beyond Bangladesh’s borders. Several international organizations and human rights groups have expressed concerns over the shrinking space for minority voices in the country.

Kanchan Gupta’s statements, linking the detention to the interim government’s actions under Muhammad Yunus, have added a political dimension to the controversy. However, there has been no official response from Bangladeshi authorities regarding the claims of sedition or the reasons for the detention.

Call for Transparency

As news of the detention spreads, there are growing calls for clarity and justice. Advocates for religious freedom and minority rights have urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure that due process is followed and that Krishna Das’s safety is guaranteed.

