Bangladesh ISKCON Controversy: 10 Things To Know About Priest Chinmoy Das Arrest

Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh has sparked protests, violence, and international concern over religious freedom and the safety of Hindus.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former priest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh, has stirred significant controversy and protests both within Bangladesh and internationally. Here are 10 key things to know about the arrest and the surrounding issues.

1. Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, also known as Chandan Kumar Dhar, was a prominent ISKCON leader in Bangladesh. He was arrested on November 25, 2024, at Dhaka airport under charges of sedition.

2. Sedition Charges and Allegations

The charges against Das stem from an October rally, during which he allegedly hoisted a saffron flag above the Bangladesh national flag. This act is considered a violation of national integrity and led to the sedition case filed against him and 18 others.

3. Protests and Unrest Across Bangladesh

Following the arrest, protests erupted in multiple cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram, with Hindus demanding Das’ release. In Chattogram, the protests turned violent, leading to the death of a lawyer.

4. Police Response and Violence

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Dhaka and Chattogram. The situation escalated, with violent clashes causing fear of wider communal unrest in Bangladesh.

5. Political Reactions from India

India has expressed “deep concern” over Das’ arrest, with political leaders calling on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities.

6. High Court Ruling on ISKCON

The Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition to ban ISKCON‘s activities in the country, reassuring that religious organizations like ISKCON would not be targeted. The court stressed the importance of law and order and protecting citizens’ rights.

7. ISKCON’s Position on Das’ Actions

ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das, stating his actions were not representative of the organization. The monk was removed from all positions within ISKCON due to his breach of discipline.

8. Sheikh Hasina’s Support for Das

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticized the arrest, calling it “unjust.” She urged the Bangladesh government to release Das immediately and protect the rights of all religious minorities, citing attacks on Hindu temples and homes in recent months.

9. Rising Violence Against Bangladesh’s Hindus

Since the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, Bangladesh’s Hindu community has faced over 200 attacks, raising concerns about the safety of minorities. These attacks have targeted temples, homes, and shrines.

10. International Calls for Religious Freedom

The international community, particularly India, is monitoring the situation closely. Concerns have been raised about the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh, with a call for the government to ensure security for all its citizens.

