Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bangladesh ISKCON Controversy: 10 Things To Know About Priest Chinmoy Das Arrest

Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh has sparked protests, violence, and international concern over religious freedom and the safety of Hindus.

Bangladesh ISKCON Controversy: 10 Things To Know About Priest Chinmoy Das Arrest

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former priest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh, has stirred significant controversy and protests both within Bangladesh and internationally. Here are 10 key things to know about the arrest and the surrounding issues.

1. Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, also known as Chandan Kumar Dhar, was a prominent ISKCON leader in Bangladesh. He was arrested on November 25, 2024, at Dhaka airport under charges of sedition.

2. Sedition Charges and Allegations

The charges against Das stem from an October rally, during which he allegedly hoisted a saffron flag above the Bangladesh national flag. This act is considered a violation of national integrity and led to the sedition case filed against him and 18 others.

3. Protests and Unrest Across Bangladesh

Following the arrest, protests erupted in multiple cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram, with Hindus demanding Das’ release. In Chattogram, the protests turned violent, leading to the death of a lawyer.

4. Police Response and Violence

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Dhaka and Chattogram. The situation escalated, with violent clashes causing fear of wider communal unrest in Bangladesh.

5. Political Reactions from India

India has expressed “deep concern” over Das’ arrest, with political leaders calling on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities.

6. High Court Ruling on ISKCON

The Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition to ban ISKCON‘s activities in the country, reassuring that religious organizations like ISKCON would not be targeted. The court stressed the importance of law and order and protecting citizens’ rights.

7. ISKCON’s Position on Das’ Actions

ISKCON Bangladesh distanced itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das, stating his actions were not representative of the organization. The monk was removed from all positions within ISKCON due to his breach of discipline.

8. Sheikh Hasina’s Support for Das

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticized the arrest, calling it “unjust.” She urged the Bangladesh government to release Das immediately and protect the rights of all religious minorities, citing attacks on Hindu temples and homes in recent months.

9. Rising Violence Against Bangladesh’s Hindus

Since the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024, Bangladesh’s Hindu community has faced over 200 attacks, raising concerns about the safety of minorities. These attacks have targeted temples, homes, and shrines.

10. International Calls for Religious Freedom

The international community, particularly India, is monitoring the situation closely. Concerns have been raised about the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh, with a call for the government to ensure security for all its citizens.

ALSO READ: Australia Passes Law To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16

Filed under

Bangladesh court ISKCON Bangladesh Hindu protests Bangladesh ISKCON controversy Sheikh Hasina support
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies...

Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Key Meeting In Delhi Tonight To Decide Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis Frontrunner

Key Meeting In Delhi Tonight To Decide Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis Frontrunner

Bangladeshi Woman’s ‘Crazy’ Dance On Moving Train Roof Leaves Internet worried

Bangladeshi Woman’s ‘Crazy’ Dance On Moving Train Roof Leaves Internet worried

Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

Entertainment

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before Tying The Knot To Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous In Tribute Video

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox