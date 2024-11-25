Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari Detained In Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions

Hindu monk and minority leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari has been arrested in Dhaka, sparking concerns among the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari Detained In Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions

Hindu monk and minority leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari has been arrested in Dhaka, sparking concerns among the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The detention comes amidst ongoing tensions over minority rights and rising political violence following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Arrest Follows Minority Rights Protests in Rangpur

The arrest follows protests by the Hindu community in Rangpur, approximately 300 km from Dhaka, demanding stronger legal protections and the creation of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs.

“I just received the shocking news that Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu monk & the face and leader of Bangladeshi minorities in these difficult times, has been arrested by the Dhaka police and taken to an undisclosed location. Kind attention,” wrote Radharamn Das, an ISKCON spokesperson, tagging Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Sedition Case Linked to Outspoken Advocacy

Bangladeshi authorities have not released an official statement, but reports indicate Brahmachari was detained at Dhaka airport earlier this week. His arrest is believed to be linked to a sedition case filed earlier this month over his vocal stance against violence targeting Hindus.

Escalation of Violence Against Minorities

Hindus constitute around 8% of Bangladesh’s 170 million population. Since the change in government, the military-backed interim regime led by Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for failing to address increasing attacks on minorities. In recent months, Hindu businesses, homes, and temples have faced vandalism. Earlier this month, sedition charges were filed against 19 participants in a minority rights rally in Chittagong.

Calls for Action From Indian Leaders

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the arrest, highlighting Brahmachari’s efforts to protect Hindu minorities.

“Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh. He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md Yunus’s ‘Radical’ Regime may stoop to any level, even eliminate ‘perceived threats’ to its authority. I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to kindly take note of the matter and take urgent steps,” Adhikari posted on social media.

Arrest Seen as Attempt to Silence Dissent

Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, described the arrest as “a targeted move to stifle voices of protest.”

“Hindu leader and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is reported arrested in Dhaka by Yunus Regime Police. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and demanding protection from Islamists. Tallest leader of the Hindu community, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is believed to have been taken to Detective Branch of Yunus Regime,” Gupta wrote.

Government Defends Actions Amid Criticism

The interim regime has defended its minority protection measures, pointing to enhanced security during Durga Puja, celebrated at over 32,000 venues nationwide. However, activists argue these efforts fall short in addressing the underlying issues.

The interim government recently announced plans for electoral reforms and a new election roadmap, but critics question its commitment to democracy amidst reports of targeted violence against minorities.

Banglaesh Tension Chinmoy Krishna Das Hindu Monk
