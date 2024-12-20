Bangladesh Named Country Of The Year By The Economist , Syria Runner-Up: Here Is Why

Journey of Bangladesh from political unrest to international acclaim has captured global attention, as The Economist names it "Country of the Year" for its remarkable progress in 2024. This recognition follows the ousting of a long-time leader and the rise of a Nobel laureate-led interim government.

The Economist, a prominent UK-based media outlet, has declared Bangladesh as its “Country of the Year,” citing the nation’s “most remarkable improvement over the past year.” This prestigious title is awarded annually to a country that demonstrates significant progress rather than being the wealthiest, happiest, or most virtuous.

Backdrop of Political Upheaval

Bangladesh, a South Asian neighbor of India, witnessed a tumultuous year marked by large-scale student-led protests against the government. These demonstrations culminated in the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had governed the nation for 15 years. Her ouster paved the way for an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The transition period was also marred by reports of violence against minority communities, particularly Hindus.

Why Bangladesh?

Explaining its decision, The Economist stated, “Our winner is Bangladesh, which also overthrew an autocrat. In August, student-led street protests forced out Sheikh Hasina, who had ruled the country of 175 million for 15 years.” The report highlighted Hasina’s early contributions to Bangladesh’s economic growth but criticized her later tenure, describing it as repressive due to “rigging elections, jailing opponents and ordering the security forces to shoot protesters.” Furthermore, the report alleged that “huge sums of money were stolen on her watch.”

Shift in leadership in Bangladesh

The Economist emphasized the significance of Bangladesh’s shift in leadership, noting that the country has a history of “vengeful violence” during power transitions. The report acknowledged that the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has a “venal” reputation and identified Islamic extremism as an ongoing threat. Despite these challenges, it remarked that the current transition appeared “encouraging.”

The interim “technocratic” government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is reportedly supported by a coalition of students, the military, businesses, and civil society. According to The Economist, this administration has “restored order and stabilised the economy.”

Challenges Ahead Pointed By Economist

Looking forward, The Economist pointed out that Bangladesh faces critical diplomatic and political hurdles. “In 2025, Bangladesh will need to repair ties with India and decide when to hold elections—first ensuring that the courts are neutral and the opposition has time to organise,” the report stated. It underscored that these tasks would not be easy but concluded that Bangladesh’s efforts to topple an autocratic regime and pursue a more liberal government justified its designation as “Country of the Year.”

Syria Named Runner-Up

Syria was named runner-up in the race for “Country of the Year.” The removal of President Bashar al-Assad on December 8 marked the end of a 50-year dynastic dictatorship. “In just the past 13 years, civil war and state violence have killed perhaps 600,000 people,” the report noted, highlighting the atrocities committed during Assad’s rule, including the use of chemical weapons, mass torture, and large-scale drug trafficking to fund the regime.

The Economist described the fall of Assad as a moment of “joy to Syrians and humiliation to his autocratic backers—Russia, which lent him air power to drop barrel bombs, and Iran, which counted Syria (with Hamas and Hezbollah) as part of its ‘axis of resistance.’”

Other Contenders And Previous Winners

Five countries were shortlisted for the “Country of the Year” title, with Bangladesh ultimately taking the top spot. The shortlist also included Syria, Argentina, South Africa, and Poland. The Economist highlighted that “two took a stand against bad government” in its reasoning for selecting the finalists.

The Economist’s previous winners include Greece (2023) for overcoming a prolonged financial crisis and re-electing a centrist government, Colombia for ending a civil war, Ukraine for resisting an unprovoked invasion, and Malawi for its efforts toward democratization.

