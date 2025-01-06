Bangladesh’s Tribunal Targets Ex-PM Hasina With Second Arrest Warrant

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued a second arrest warrant against former PM Sheikh Hasina and 11 others as it alleges them of involvement in enforced disappearances. The warrant comes after the ongoing investigations against human rights violation reported under her rule.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued a second arrest warrant on Monday against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others, including senior military officials and a former police chief. The charges against them relate to allegations of enforced disappearances during Hasina’s tenure, marking a significant turn in Bangladesh’s ongoing pursuit of justice for human rights violations.

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, chairman of the tribunal, issued the arrest warrant following a prosecution plea. The Inspector General of Police has been directed to arrest the accused, including Hasina, and present them before the tribunal on February 12. The case is related to allegations of enforced disappearances that took place during the Awami League regime, which collapsed after mass protests and the regime’s collapse in August last year.

“This arrest warrant is part of the tribunal’s commitment to addressing grave violations of human rights,” said an ICT official.

Enforced Disappearances Under Scrutiny

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the overthrown government had allegedly institutionalized a culture of enforced disappearances. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the Detective Branch (DB), the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) were allegedly used for the operations.

“Over the past 15 years, a climate of fear prevailed in Bangladesh,” Islam stated. “Thousands of individuals were abducted by state forces, and many never returned.”

According to the case, former Defense Adviser Major General (Retd.) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and ex-Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed are among those accused. Siddique is already in custody; however, Ahmed is on the run.

The ICT has asked the law enforcement to submit the investigation progress report or the completed report on February 12. This is after the first arrest warrant issued against Hasina in October over genocide and crimes against humanity allegations relating to the violent protests that occurred in July and August.

Complaints Against Hasina’s Regime

Since the fall of the Awami League government, more than 60 complaints with allegations of enforced disappearances, genocide, and crimes against humanity have been lodged with the ICT. A commission formed by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus recently submitted a provisional report implicating Hasina and her administration.

The report cited 1,676 complaints of enforced disappearances, with 27% of victims confirmed as never having returned. The commission also raised concerns about alleged involvement by neighboring India in some incidents, further complicating the geopolitical dynamics.

Extradition Request to India

In December, the Bangladeshi government formally requested the extradition of Hasina from India where she had sought refuge after the collapse of her government. The Indian government reportedly acknowledged receipt of the request, but has refused to comment on it publicly.

