BAPS Hindu Mandir and Jebel Ali Temple Shine Bright This Diwali in UAE

In a grand celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s Jebel Ali temple are hosting elaborate festivities, uniting the Indian diaspora and inviting diverse communities in the UAE. Diwali, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, marks the first festival season at the BAPS Hindu Mandir since its inauguration in February. Traditional decorations, cultural events, and community offerings are drawing crowds to the temples.

BAPS Hindu Mandir: Tradition and Celebration

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is fully adorned with oil lamps, candles, and intricate rangoli designs made from colored powder, all symbolizing good luck and positivity. To honor Diwali, Pranav Desai, director of the temple, announced that visitors would receive a special offering or prasad, switching from the usual khichdi (a rice and lentil dish) to ladudi (a sweet made from gram flour). Mr. Desai explained, “On a regular day, visitors get khichdi as prasad, but today, they will get a sweet called ladudi.”

Following Diwali, the temple will celebrate Annakut, a festival marking the Hindu new year, when thousands of vegetarian dishes will be prepared by volunteers and shared with devotees, including blue-collar workers from nearby communities. Mr. Desai emphasized the importance of Annakut, saying that hundreds of volunteers are expected to join in the festivities and help distribute the prepared meals.

Diwali Tourism: An Opportunity to Connect with Indian Culture

This season has attracted international visitors to the UAE. For Deep Ajmani, a tourist from Kentucky, visiting the temple during Diwali was a profound experience that reminded him of his roots in India. Dubai resident Shruti Gupta, who chose Diwali as her first visit to the temple, described it as “the best day” for her experience.

The Jebel Ali Hindu temple, also hosting Diwali celebrations, expects around 20,000 visitors each day over the festival weekend. Raju Shroff, a trustee of the Jebel Ali temple, shared that heightened security and traffic management were implemented to accommodate the large crowd. “There will be pujas [prayers] starting from 6 am. This is a great celebration of a festival where people will start their new year with blessings,” Mr. Shroff explained. Since its opening in August 2022, the Jebel Ali temple has attracted over 2.5 million visits, a testament to the UAE’s support of religious diversity.

Family, Tradition, and Community Connections

For many Hindu residents in Dubai, Diwali traditions extend beyond temple visits. Mumbai native Urbasi Chowdhury, who now lives in Dubai with her family, brings the festival’s essence home by decorating her apartment, preparing traditional food, and inviting friends. “You get everything you need here, from diyas (clay lamps) and sweets to rangoli powder,” she explained, emphasizing that celebrating Diwali in Dubai feels like home.

Another Dubai resident, Praghya Gautam, and her husband have maintained their family traditions, including cleaning their home and lighting diyas to mark Diwali’s first day, Dhanteras. They also create elaborate rangolis with colored sand and flowers, replicating customs from their childhoods in India. While Ms. Gautam misses celebrating with family, she said, “Honestly, I don’t feel a difference between celebrating Diwali here and back home, except for missing family.”

For the Gautams’ nine-year-old daughter, Sara, they use Diwali as a time to teach values beyond rituals. They created a chart depicting the virtues of the Hindu god Ram, hoping to impart the festival’s spiritual message to her. “We want to teach her the essence of Diwali beyond rituals,” Mr. Gautam said.

A Cultural Bridge for the UAE’s Multicultural Community

In the UAE’s multicultural environment, Diwali’s celebrations transcend traditional boundaries. Sachin Gautam, a resident who moved from Jaipur, India, to Dubai in 2014, spoke about how Diwali in Dubai is a unique experience. “While we get to follow our traditions with our Indian friends, we also get to share our culture with people from around the world,” he said, highlighting the UAE’s open approach to cultural diversity.

UAE leadership also extended their Diwali greetings to the Indian community, reinforcing the country’s inclusive spirit. President Sheikh Mohamed shared his wishes, saying, “May the year ahead bring peace, health, and happiness to you and your families.” Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Ruler of Dubai, echoed these sentiments, writing, “Let the light in your hearts guide you toward harmony, compassion, and shared understanding. Happy Diwali!”

Sincere best wishes to all those in the UAE and around the world celebrating Diwali. May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to you and your families. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 31, 2024

Diwali’s Unique Experience in the UAE

The UAE’s inclusive society, coupled with efforts from community volunteers and temple leaders, has made Diwali a memorable celebration for Hindus and non-Hindus alike. For residents like the Chowdhurys and Gautams, Dubai has become a home away from home, offering everything they need to observe Diwali while surrounded by friends who feel like family.

In temples and homes alike, Diwali in the UAE remains an important time for reflection, community, and gratitude, embodying the festival’s deeper message of triumph and renewal.