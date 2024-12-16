Bashar Assad’s Shirtless Pics Go Viral After Rebels Take Over Syria

Syrian rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad, ending his 25-year rule, as viral photos of the former president emerge online. Meanwhile, Israel launched massive airstrikes on Syrian military targets, described as the most violent since 2012, amid the nation’s political collapse.

In the wake of Syrian rebels overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad’s 25-year rule, social media is abuzz with a series of viral photographs purportedly from Assad’s personal albums. These images, discovered in palatial homes in Damascus and Aleppo, depict the ousted leader in unusual poses, including one riding a scooter in innerwear, another flexing his bicep in a speedo, and one holding a camera. Assad has reportedly fled to Russia as the rebels take control of Damascus and other major cities.

The images have sparked widespread interest, offering a rare glimpse into Assad’s private life amid his dramatic fall from power. Syrian rebels reportedly uncovered the photographs while storming his lavish residences, further fueling public fascination.

CHECK OUT THIS VIRAL POST:

Fotos do ditador Bashar al-Assad encontradas em seu palácio na #Siria

Na fuga ele acabou deixando para trás. A informação é que o moço tem tons de menine e que sempre escondeu seus segredos particulares. pic.twitter.com/M7lbiopCwX — Conservatism And Elegance 🇺🇲 (@ThayzzySmith) December 11, 2024

Amid the chaos, Israeli forces launched massive airstrikes targeting missile warehouses in Syria on Monday. A UK-based war monitor described the strikes as the “most violent” since 2012. The attacks have reportedly decimated much of Syria’s former air defense systems and military arsenal, adding to the nation’s instability following Assad’s ousting.

Israel’s military stated the strikes were aimed at military sites in Syria, citing security concerns and the escalating power vacuum in the region.

