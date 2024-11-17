Biden Allows Ukraine To Use US Arms To Strike Inside Russia

Russia has already warned that any loosening of restrictions on U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine could lead to significant escalation.

In a significant policy shift, the Biden administration has decided to permit Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to launch long-range strikes inside Russian territory, sources familiar with the matter confirmed. This move marks a major change in U.S. strategy in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, allowing Ukraine to target Russian military positions far from its borders.

The first of these long-range attacks could take place in the coming days, according to sources, although specific details are being kept confidential for operational security reasons. The White House has not commented on the development.

Ukraine Pushes for Long-Range Strike Capability

The decision comes after months of requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been pushing for the ability to strike Russian military targets deeper inside Russia. Until now, the U.S. had limited the use of its advanced weaponry, such as the ATACMS missiles, to only strike targets within Ukrainian borders.

Ukraine’s new strategy is partly driven by Russia’s recent move to deploy North Korean ground troops to support its forces. This has heightened concerns in both Washington and Kyiv, prompting a reconsideration of U.S. policy.

ATACMS Rockets: The Key Weapon in Long-Range Strikes

The first deep strikes are expected to be carried out using U.S.-made ATACMS rockets, which have a range of up to 190 miles (306 km). This capability will allow Ukraine to hit critical Russian military installations deep within its borders, potentially altering the balance of the conflict.

Despite concerns among some U.S. officials, who question whether such strikes will fundamentally change the trajectory of the war, the decision is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Ukraine’s position as the war continues and potentially bolster its negotiating leverage should ceasefire talks take place in the future.

Uncertainty Over Future U.S. Policy

The decision also raises questions about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, especially with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on January 20. Trump has been a vocal critic of U.S. financial and military aid to Ukraine, often expressing his desire to end the war quickly, though without providing specifics on how he would achieve that.

Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers have supported loosening restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons, urging the Biden administration to allow Ukraine greater freedom in its military actions.

Russia’s Response: Major Escalation Warning

Russia has already warned that any loosening of restrictions on U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine could lead to significant escalation. The Kremlin views such a move as a direct provocation and a potential game-changer in the ongoing conflict.