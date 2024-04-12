Biden Assures Support To Japan, Philippines Amid China's Provocations

In a trilateral summit at the White House, Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed the deepening of defense commitments. Biden emphasized the “ironclad” defense commitments to both Japan and the Philippines, stating that any attack on Philippine aircraft, vessels, or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke the mutual defense treaty.

The Philippines, under Marcos’ leadership, has taken a more assertive stance against Chinese patrols in the South China Sea, where both nations have conflicting maritime claims. Tensions have centered around the Second Thomas Shoal, with Chinese vessels using water cannons to block Philippine military missions.

During the summit, the leaders agreed to increase military exercises, including plans for Philippine and Japanese Coast Guard members to patrol aboard a US Coast Guard vessel in the Indo-Pacific. They also discussed conducting more training exercises at sea.

Maritime security was a top agenda item, particularly following incidents such as Chinese Coast Guard ships firing water cannons at a Filipino boat last month. The recent military drills in the South China Sea involving the US, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia underscored the shared concerns over maritime security.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida emphasized the importance of working with like-minded countries and allies to maintain a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

The discussions also touched on cooperation in technology, clean energy, securing semiconductor supply chains, and telecommunications. This broad range of commitments aims to offer an alternative to China’s investments in developing countries through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his address to the US Congress, Kishida highlighted concerns over economic coercion and debt-trap diplomacy, referencing China. He also mentioned further collaboration between the US and Japan on emerging technologies.

President Marcos, on the other hand, highlighted the need for economic growth, resilience, and climate-proofing. The US is reportedly in talks with the Philippines to assist in developing its critical minerals industry, particularly nickel deposits, as part of efforts to strengthen ties and offer alternatives to Chinese involvement in Philippine mining.

The summit and discussions demonstrate the US’s strategic focus on bolstering partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with Japan and the Philippines, amidst rising tensions with China. The Philippines’ evolving relationship with China and its engagement with the US highlight the region’s geopolitical complexities and the efforts to navigate them.