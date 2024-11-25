Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Biden Pardons Peach And Blossom: Minnesota Turkeys Join USA’s Free Birds

On Monday, President Joe Biden participated in the cherished White House tradition of the annual turkey pardon, granting clemency to two turkeys from Northfield, Minnesota, named Peach and Blossom.

On Monday, President Joe Biden participated in the cherished White House tradition of the annual turkey pardon, granting clemency to two turkeys from Northfield, Minnesota, named Peach and Blossom. The ceremony, held on the South Lawn of the White House, marked Biden’s last turkey pardon as President of the United States, with President-elect Donald Trump set to carry on the tradition over the next four years.

The event drew attention to the lighthearted yet symbolic ritual that celebrates Thanksgiving and American traditions. Peach and Blossom, dubbed the “national Thanksgiving turkeys,” were selected for this honor and proudly displayed before the pardon ceremony. Their names, Peach and Blossom, were inspired by the state flower of Delaware, symbolizing resilience—a value President Biden emphasized in his remarks.

“These two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, represent more than just a festive tradition. Their names, derived from the peach blossom, symbolize resilience, a quality we hold dear as a nation,” Biden explained during the ceremony.

With the pardon officially granted, the president declared, “Today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America,” marking their freedom to live out their lives in peace and safety.

A Tradition Rooted in History

The White House turkey pardon is a long-standing custom, formalized in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush but rooted in earlier informal practices. Each year, the National Turkey Federation selects two turkeys to be presented to the president. These birds, often raised with extra care for the occasion, are ceremonially pardoned and sent to live out their days in sanctuaries or farms, avoiding the dinner table fate of millions of other turkeys during Thanksgiving.

This year’s birds, Peach and Blossom, hail from Northfield, Minnesota, a region known for its agricultural excellence. The duo underwent weeks of socialization to prepare for the public spotlight and their debut at the White House.

Biden’s Final Pardon and Transition of Traditions

As this was President Biden’s final turkey pardon, the ceremony held particular significance. It not only marked the end of his term but also symbolized the peaceful transition of customs that define the presidency. President-elect Donald Trump will take over the responsibility of continuing this uniquely American tradition in the coming years.

A Celebration of Unity

The lighthearted nature of the turkey pardon offers a moment of levity and unity amid the hustle of presidential duties. By celebrating resilience and freedom through Peach and Blossom, the event reminded Americans of the values they hold dear during the Thanksgiving season. As the pardoned turkeys settle into their new, carefree lives, the nation prepares to gather with loved ones, sharing gratitude and togetherness—a fitting reflection of the spirit of the holiday.

Peach and Blossom now join the ranks of America’s “free birds,” leaving behind a memorable chapter in White House history.

Filed under

Joe biden Thanksgiving turkey
