Biden Reportedly Skipped 2022 G7 Summit Meeting with German Chancellor To ‘Go To Bed’

Joe Biden missed a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the G7 summit in 2022 reportedly because he chose to retire to bed early, as per a Wall Street Journal report. The German officials had arranged the meeting earlier in the evening to align with the President’s sleep routine. Chancellor Scholz was taken aback when Biden did not appear as expected.

Biden Misses G7 Summit Meeting with German Chancellor

When Biden opted to get some rest, he delegated Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with the German leader instead. According to reports, Blinken informed participants that the 81-year-old President couldn’t join the meeting, which was arranged discreetly to discuss Ukraine, because he “had to go to bed.” However, a spokesperson from the State Department denied these assertions, stating

READ MORE: In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Ends Up Calling Himself First Black Woman President Of US But Here’s What He Meant

Meanwhile, a government official informed WSJ that the White House had previously communicated that Blinken would meet with Scholz in lieu of Biden. The official further stated that the President was occupied with “managing domestic affairs,” emphasizing his extensive travel and an entire evening dedicated to work.

This Comes At A Challenging Time

The revelations come at a challenging juncture for Biden as Democrats publicly acknowledge waning confidence in his candidacy. Following his unsteady performance in the initial debate of the 2024 campaign, the President’s showing has sent ripples of concern through the Democratic ranks. Some have proposed he withdraw from the race or that the party find a more capable replacement.

The report mentioned that attendees observed Biden didn’t display any signs of cognitive decline during the event but acknowledged he seemed physically exhausted. Meanwhile, his supporters attributed this to inadequate air conditioning. The State Department reiterated its denial of these assertions.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden Bold Claim: ‘Don’t Think Anybody’s More Qualified To Be President Or Win This Race Than Me’