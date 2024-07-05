In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Ends Up Calling Himself First Black Woman President Of US But Here's What He Meant

Much has been said about Joe Biden’s mental health after he has been continuously making gaffes during his debates. In the latest embarrassment, Joe Biden during a radio interview stated that he is proud to be the first “black woman to serve with a black president.”

The interview came at the time of the US celebrating their Independence Day. While speaking to Philadelphia’s WURD radio station, Biden ended up saying, “By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice-president, first black woman… to serve with a black president.”

Joe Biden on a Philly radio show says he’s proud to be the First Black Woman to serve with a Black president… 🤣🤣😂😂 To be fair… I think he was TRYING to refer to Kamala and Barack… but his mind is so wasted at this point that his brain is totally skipping words… I saw… pic.twitter.com/ZWTc8znG9N — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 5, 2024

What he might have meant, though, was that he collaborated with Barack Obama, the first black US president in 2008, and Kamala Harris, the first elected Black vice president in 2020.

In a separate radio interview with black Wisconsin listeners on The Earl Ingram Show, Biden gave a response that seemed to allude to the recent ruling by the Supreme Court that granted Trump broad immunity from prosecution.

Biden stated, “You need someone, someone who is going to make sure that the Supreme Court just issued a decision, by the way, that threatens the American principle that we have no kings in America. There’s no one above the law.”

He even called Donald Trump his coworker during the Fourth of July celebrations earlier and muttered that there wasn’t any traffic.

Following a “failed” debate and two depressing radio appearances, Biden will soon be appearing on television for an interview with ABC News.

Although Biden’s supporters claim he has a history of mispronouncing words, throughout his 90-minute discussion last week, he frequently looked confused. Subsequently, he acknowledged to Democratic governors that he had a medical checkup following last week’s disastrous debate and maintained his health.

