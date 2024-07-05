UK Elections 2024: How Much Salary Will New UK PM Keir Starmer Draw? Know All About Perks & Benefits

Keir Starmer has been declared the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after he secured more than 400 seats defeating Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party. Starmer pulled a shocker with his Labour Party. In the speech, he thanked the voters and claimed “change begins now.”

Keir Starmer will soon take over the duties and responsibilities at 10 Downing Street in London. If you are now wondering, how much salary will Starmer draw, then we got you covered. Scroll down to know all the details.

How Much Salary Will New UK PM Keir Starmer Draw?

Over the years, there has been much discussion over the Prime Minister’s income and that of Parliamentary Members, particularly after Boris Johnson expressed his frustration at finding it difficult to make ends meet.

It’s interesting to note that the PM is really qualified for two very respectable salaries.

The first is their MP salary of £91,346, second is their PM salary of £80,807, of which only £75,440 is actually claimed. Members of Parliament “pay the same rates of taxation and National Insurance as any other employed person,” as revealed by the House of Commons website.

Historically, the salary of a project manager has not been very high when compared to other occupations with comparable duties. As previously documented by BBC News magazine, there have been instances in the past when prime leaders have become so indebted that they needed help from the king.

For ambitious leaders, there are numerous benefits associated with the position that could offset any potential financial difficulty. For instance, the PM is allowed to utilise the Chequers country estate, other homes, the government quarters at 10 Downing Street, as well as automobile and aircraft travel.

Of all, even with benefits, this kind of pay would be like pocket money for departing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who, with his wife Akshata Murty, is worth an estimated £651 million – more than the King of England himself – according to the most recent Sunday Times Rich List.

And whether they want to make a living off of a book, specialised consulting, or even a time in the jungle, those who make it through can anticipate being well taken care of.

Following Margaret Thatcher’s resignation, the Public Duty expenditures Allowance (PDCA) was created, enabling former prime ministers to receive up to £115,000 per year for the “necessary office costs and secretarial costs arising from their special position in public life.” These expenses are refundable for life, even if, similar to the unfortunate Liz Truss, a lettuce in a wig surpasses your blink and you’ll miss it tenure.

For the unversed, in 2010, the prime minister received £142,500 including a salary of £65,737 as a member of parliament.

The annual maximum that can be claimed is £115,000, plus 10% for staff pension expenses. The prime minister reviews this cap once a year and at the beginning of each Parliament. If the former prime minister gets any public funding for carrying out further official positions, the upper limit might be lowered.

