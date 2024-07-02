First Lady Jill Biden Faces Backlash Over Vogue Cover, Stands By Biden's Presidency Amid Debate Fallout

Jill Biden’s picture in the Vogue magazines’ cover came one day after her hubby’s Presidential debate, which did not go as smoothly on 27th June. She has vowed not to give up the 2024 Presidential elections regardless of her husband’s performance in the debate that did not go as planned.

The cover has not dropped around the most fortunate time as Democrats continuously question President Biden’s abilities to run for President again and have constantly raised concerns regarding his age.

Jill Facing Criticism

The First Lady’s resistance comes as she faces a volley of criticism for not persuading her 81-year-old husband to take a step back from the 2024 re-election campaign following his face-off with former President Trump last week. Jill Biden expressed that 90 minutes of the debate did not define four years of Joe Biden as the president.

The chaotic debate prompted Democrats to urge Biden to consider stepping down, along with calls for key aides to resign. Meanwhile, Jill faced ridicule for praising her husband afterwards, despite his frequent lapses in coherence and weak delivery.

Many Commentators have voiced their dissent and seem to be dissatisfied with it as it has not gone down well with them. Some have said that these are the reasons why Biden’s Family Members don’t want him to quit. “At some point, after so many warning signs, it starts to look like this is why the Biden family won’t let him leave the race,” said a user.

Some have gone even further and have accused Jill Biden of elderly abuse, a user wrote, “Jill Biden, who has been covering up her husband’s dementia for years and is guilty of elder abuse, is on the cover of Vogue for July. This is why she and Hunter won’t tell him to step down, they won’t matter the minute he says he isn’t running”.

Jill Stands By Biden

On her second Vogue cover since entering the White House, Jill defended Biden’s record by listing what she described as some of his accomplishments.

“If people knew what Joe’s done — with the recovery act, and infrastructure, and CHIPS,” she said.

“If they knew all of that — I mean, the bridge is being built in their city and they don’t know who did it. They don’t know who’s getting the lead out of their water. They don’t know who’s stopping the pipeline going through the parklands. They don’t know.”

“That’s why I’m trying to be out there,” she continued. “Why we’re all trying. To say, ‘This is what we’ve achieved, and this is how it affects your life.’ ”

