Thursday, November 14, 2024
Biden-Trump Meet: Internet Goes Brutal With Meanest Comments

Biden had previously competed against Trump until July, but concerns arose within the Democratic Party over Biden's age and performance in debates, prompting party leaders to encourage him to step aside.

Biden-Trump Meet: Internet Goes Brutal With Meanest Comments

President-elect Donald Trump made his return to the White House on Wednesday, November 13, meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, marking Trump’s first visit since he lost the 2020 election to Biden and disputed the results.

This meeting comes a week after Trump, the Republican candidate, won the November 5 election.

At the beginning of the meeting, Biden welcomed Trump warmly, and the two sat beside the Oval Office fireplace. Biden assured Trump of his commitment to a smooth transition, saying he would do everything possible “to make sure you’re accommodated.” Trump responded, saying, “It’ll be as smooth as it can get.”

Joe Biden Meets Donald Trump

Biden had previously competed against Trump until July, but concerns arose within the Democratic Party over Biden’s age and performance in debates, prompting party leaders to encourage him to step aside. Biden ultimately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a notable shift in tone, Biden and Trump’s meeting was civil and amicable, contrasting with their sharp criticisms of one another over the years. During the election campaign, Biden, 81, labeled Trump a threat to democracy, while Trump, 78, questioned Biden’s competence. Their respective teams differ widely on policy issues, from climate change to Russia and trade.

First Lady Jill Biden joined in the meeting, congratulating Trump and handing him a letter for former First Lady Melania Trump, as reported by The Hill.

Trump’s motorcade entered the White House through a secure gate, with Biden greeting the President-elect in the Oval Office. Unlike Biden’s invitation, Trump did not extend an invitation to Biden back in 2020 after losing the election, a gesture that has traditionally been part of the presidential transition.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre explained Biden’s choice to invite Trump, saying Biden “believes in the norms, he believes in our institution, he believes in the peaceful transfer of power.”

Signs of the upcoming transition were visible outside the White House, with construction underway for stands where VIPs will watch the January 20, 2025, inaugural parade.

Here’s How The Internet Reacted

Trump will become the first President in over a century to secure a non-consecutive second term, having won against Harris with 312 electoral votes to her 226, including wins in swing states like Pennsylvania and Arizona. Trump previously won in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

ALSO READ: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Donald Trump’s Diet ‘Just Poison’ On Podcast

donald trump Joe biden Kamala Harris Trending news US News white house
