Biden’s 1st Reaction On Syria Civil War, Calls It ‘Historic Opportunity’ For Syria

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement on Sunday, described the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria as a “historic opportunity” for the Syrian people. He emphasized the significance of this moment, following over five decades of authoritarian rule by Bashar al-Assad and his father, marked by widespread violence, torture, and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians.

U.S. Plans for Syria’s Transition

Speaking from the White House, Biden outlined the U.S.’s commitment to working with Syrian stakeholders and regional allies to manage the challenges and risks of this transition. “Over the past four years, my administration has pursued a clear and principled policy on Syria, combining sanctions, diplomacy, and targeted military actions when necessary,” he said.

Biden also announced plans to send senior officials to Syria to engage with local groups and neighboring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, to ensure stability in the region during this period of uncertainty.

Fallout of Assad’s Departure

Rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), were instrumental in Assad’s resignation and flight from the country. While HTS has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. due to its historic ties to al-Qaida, the group claims to have severed those links. Biden acknowledged this complexity, underscoring the need for careful international engagement.

“After years of brutal authoritarian rule, this moment represents a fundamental act of justice for the Syrian people,” Biden said. However, he warned of the risks ahead, particularly the potential for groups like ISIS to exploit the power vacuum.

Ensuring Stability and Security

Biden confirmed that U.S. forces conducted precision strikes within Syria to target ISIS operatives and camps, signaling continued vigilance against the terror group. “We are clear-eyed about the risks, and we will not allow ISIS to regain a foothold,” he stated.

Additionally, the U.S. plans to support the United Nations-led process to establish a democratic transition in Syria. “The future of Syria must be determined by its people—a sovereign nation with a new constitution and government that serves all citizens,” Biden concluded.

