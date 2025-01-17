Bill Gates Reveals Details Of His 3-Hour Dinner With President-Elect Trump

Bill Gates shared insights from a 3-hour dinner with Donald Trump, discussing global health, HIV, and polio eradication. "I was impressed," Gates said, praising Trump's interest in driving innovation and supporting efforts to achieve key healthcare milestones.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has finally shed light on the details of his recent three-hour dinner with President-elect Donald Trump after Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. election. He described the meeting as engaging and expressed his admiration for Trump’s interest in global health and innovation.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gates shared his thoughts about the lengthy dinner, which included Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and Gates’ manager, Larry Cohen. “I had a chance to go have a long and actually quite intriguing dinner with him. We touched on a lot of things. It was over three hours,” Gates said.

The dinner reportedly focused on global health, a core area of Gates’ philanthropic efforts through the Gates Foundation. The 69-year-old Microsoft co-founder emphasized the need to use innovation to address pressing health challenges.

Global Health And Innovation Discussions

One of the leading issues discussed at the meeting was the fight against HIV. He said that his foundation is already working on finding a cure for the disease but still in an early stage. “I talked a lot about HIV and that the foundation’s literally working on a cure for that,” Gates shared.

Gates also compared this accelerated vaccine development process with that of the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the COVID days, [Trump] accelerated the vaccine innovation. So I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here,” Gates noted. “We both got, I think, pretty excited about that.”

Commitment To Eradicating Polio

Another significant topic of discussion was the fight against polio. Gates emphasized the progress made in eradicating the disease but warned of the risks of halting efforts. “We talked about polio, where we’re very close to getting that done, but if you stop, it’ll spread back,” Gates explained.

He added, further praising Trump with his inquisitiveness about engaging on the issue. He was fascinated to hear what he could do to maximize the chance that during the next four years that incredible milestone will be achieved.

Reflecting on the dinner, Gates said he appreciated Trump’s engagement and interest in the topics discussed. “I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping drive innovation. I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up,” Gates said.

This was not the first meeting between the two billionaires. Gates had earlier met with Trump during his first presidential term in 2016. However, this recent dinner comes at a pivotal moment as Trump prepares to begin his second term in office.

High-Profile Meetings At Mar-a-Lago

This is part of an increasing list of influential business leaders who have been meeting with Donald Trump, the newly elected 2024 president, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Among those on that list are prominent figures like Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, chief of Meta.

