Billie Eilish And Finneas Rally For Kamala Harris: ‘Vote Like Your Life Depends On It’

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have officially endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. The siblings made their support public through a joint Instagram video, released on National Voter Registration Day.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have officially endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. The siblings made their support public through a joint Instagram video, released on National Voter Registration Day. In the video, they urge their followers to vote early and support the Harris-Walz ticket over Donald Trump.

Eilish and Finneas Promote Harris-Walz Ticket

The Instagram post, featuring a video from Eilish and Finneas, is captioned: “It’s National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: iwillvote.com”. The video emphasizes the importance of voting and highlights their reasons for endorsing Harris and Tim Walz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Defending Democracy and Freedom

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” Eilish stated in the video. Finneas added, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.” Eilish reinforced the message with a call to action: “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

Support from Fans and Other Celebrities

The endorsement from Eilish and Finneas has received widespread support from fans on social media. Comments praising their decision include: “always so sensible, intelligent and supportive of causes! you are amazing, I love you both,” and “Love you so much you two!”

Their endorsement aligns with other recent celebrity endorsements of Harris. Taylor Swift, for instance, has also publicly supported Harris, describing her as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” who fights for critical rights and causes.

Public Reaction and Engagement

The video has sparked a positive response from many of Eilish and Finneas’ followers. One user commented, “Love the endorsement! Vote,” while another said, “Thank you for standing up and sharing your choice & the reasons behind it!!”

The endorsement comes as part of a broader trend of public figures influencing the political landscape and encouraging voter participation in the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: 45 Years In Jail: Türkiye Takes Hard Line Against Alleged Mossad Spies