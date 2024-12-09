Blast At Florence Gas Refinery In Italy Kills 2, Several Injured

A deadly explosion at a gas refinery near Florence, Italy, has left at least two dead and four missing, with nine others injured. Authorities are continuing search efforts as Tuscany mourns the tragic incident.

At least two people were confirmed dead and four are missing after a powerful explosion at a gas refinery near Florence, Italy, on Monday. The explosion occurred at a facility owned by Eni, one of Italy’s largest energy companies. Local authorities also reported that nine individuals were injured in the blast.

Fire been brought under control

The explosion triggered a significant fire at the refinery, which is located in Calenzano, a municipality close to Florence. However, local authorities have reported that the fire has now been brought under control. The Calenzano municipality stated that the blaze was contained within the loading area and did not impact the tank farm, which stores fuel.

“Eni confirms that a fire broke out this morning at the fuel depot in Calenzano,” the company said in a statement. “The fire was confined to a loading area and did not affect the tank farm in any way.” The company further added that they were verifying the impact and the causes of the incident.

Safety measures and evacuations in Florence

Following the explosion, the regional Department of Civil Protection issued an alert for an area within a 5-kilometer radius of the refinery. Local authorities have warned residents to stay indoors, keeping windows closed and avoiding the vicinity.

Tuscany is in mourning after the deadly explosion. Regional president Eugenio Giani expressed the collective grief of the region. On Telegram, he said, “All of Tuscany is united in grief for the tragedy that happened today in Calenzano.”

In response to the tragedy, the local municipality has declared Monday and Tuesday as days of mourning.

Ongoing search efforts in Florence

Witnesses described the blast as a huge explosion that caused widespread damage. “We heard a huge explosion… All the windows shattered and shelves fell to the ground. We ran out in terror to protect ourselves,” said one witness. A worker at a nearby courier company shared that his van was lifted by two meters, adding that he could “barely hear” following the blast.

The explosion has caused significant concern among local hospitals, which are on high alert and have activated a “massive influx plan” to handle potential injuries. Calenzano mayor Giuseppe Carovani confirmed that two of the injured are in critical condition.

Also Read: Has Israel Struck Syrian Chemical Weapon Sites? Here Is What We Know