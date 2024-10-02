Blinken and Jaishankar Discuss India-US Collaboration on Global Issues

In a significant meeting held in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of the United States and India in addressing both regional and global challenges. This marks Jaishankar’s first visit to the U.S. since Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his third term in office.

A Commitment to Collaboration

Following their discussions, Blinken highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, stating, “Together, the US and India are working to address regional and global challenges. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity.”

This meeting underscores the growing bond between the U.S. and India, particularly in strategically vital sectors such as space exploration, semiconductor technology, and clean energy initiatives.

Reflecting on Global Issues

Blinken also referred to Modi’s recent visit to Ukraine in August, reiterating the U.S. position on the necessity of a “just and lasting peace for Ukraine.” This mention reflects the broader geopolitical implications of the U.S.-India relationship, as both countries navigate complex global challenges.

A Warm Bilateral Relationship

During the meeting, Blinken acknowledged the strong rapport between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi. He remarked, “So, coming off the UN General Assembly, coming off the meetings that we had with the QUAD and bilaterally, this is a good opportunity for us to take stock of the many issues that we are working together on—working together in a way that betters the lives of our own people and I think makes a positive contribution to the world.”

Jaishankar’s Perspective

In response, Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction with the discussions, stating he was “delighted” to engage with Blinken in the U.S. capital. He referred to the recent bilateral meetings between Modi and Biden, which have set the tone for future cooperation. “Delighted to hold talks with Blinken in Washington DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and the QUAD meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine,” Jaishankar said.

Key Topics of Discussion

The U.S. State Department provided further details regarding the topics covered in the meeting, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral ties, coordinate on regional and global challenges, and advance cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of these discussions, noting, “I think, on the bilateral side, there is a lot that we have done since our last meeting but there are global issues to discuss, including some of the events you mentioned today.” His remarks were made during a subsequent discussion at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a prominent American think tank.