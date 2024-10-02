Highlights From EAM Jaishankar’s Recent Diplomatic Engagements

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Jaishankar stated that they followed up on the Delaware bilateral and Quad meetings.

In a post on X, he expressed, “Delighted to hold talks with Antony Blinken today in Washington, DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and Quad meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine.”

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted in a statement that Blinken and Jaishankar discussed the enduring commitment of the United States and India to deepen bilateral ties, coordinate closely on regional and global challenges, and advance cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

Blinken highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August visit to Kyiv and reiterated the importance of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also discussed plans to expand collaboration on clean energy initiatives to address the global climate crisis.

During the meeting, Blinken condemned the Iranian attack on Israel, calling it “totally unacceptable.” He stated, “A few hours ago, Iran, for the second time in five months, launched a direct attack on Israel, involving some 200 ballistic missiles. This is totally unacceptable, and the entire world should condemn it.”

Blinken reaffirmed US support for Israel, emphasizing that they would continue close communication with Israel moving forward. “Initial reports suggest that Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, successfully repelled the attack. We have once again demonstrated our commitment to Israel’s defense. We will remain in close contact with Israel and other regional partners in the coming hours and days,” he said.

