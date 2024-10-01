Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, issued a stern warning regarding Iran’s destabilizing influence in the Middle East

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee for president in the upcoming election, issued a stern warning regarding Iran’s destabilizing influence in the Middle East. Her remarks came shortly after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, following Israel’s intensified military operations in Lebanon. The missile strike, described by U.S. officials as ineffective, underscores the rising tensions in the region, with both Israel and the U.S. pledging swift retaliation.

Iran’s Missile Strike and U.S. Response

Harris’s comments on Tuesday came just hours after Iran’s missile attack on Israel, which was seen as retaliation for Israel’s ongoing military operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. While no injuries were reported in Israel, the incident drew a sharp rebuke from both Israel and the United States, with officials downplaying the effectiveness of Iran’s offensive.

“I’m clear-eyed that Iran is a destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East,” Harris said in her statement. She also reaffirmed her commitment to Israel’s defense, saying, “I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias.”

Harris underscored her full support for President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize the U.S. military to intercept and neutralize the Iranian missiles. “Initial indications are that Israel, with our assistance, was able to defeat this attack,” she added.

Iran’s Role and Harris’s Approach to the Middle East

As Harris faces off against former President Donald Trump in the November 5 U.S. election, her comments on Iran highlight the ongoing U.S. concerns about Tehran’s role in the region. She described Iran’s behavior as “aggressive” and pledged to collaborate with U.S. allies to curb Iran’s destabilizing actions.

“Washington will work with its allies to disrupt Iran’s aggressive behavior,” Harris said, pointing to a strategy that involves both military support for Israel and diplomatic efforts to counter Iran’s influence.

Israel’s Escalation in Lebanon and the Broader Conflict

The missile attack came amid Israel’s escalating military campaign in Lebanon, which has led to widespread displacement and loss of life. Israeli forces have been targeting Hezbollah militants, who are backed by Iran, as part of a broader regional conflict. The military actions in Lebanon are in addition to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which followed the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israeli soil.

Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties, with tens of thousands reported dead by Palestinian health authorities. The military offensive has also displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. Accusations of genocide have surfaced, although Israel strongly denies these allegations, insisting its operations are focused on dismantling militant groups.

U.S. Support for Israel’s Military Efforts

The U.S. continues to stand firmly behind Israel in the face of increasing hostilities from Iranian-backed militias. Harris emphasized that the U.S. will remain a key partner in ensuring Israel’s security, particularly against threats from Iran and groups like Hezbollah. Her comments signal a continuation of the Biden administration’s approach to the Middle East, which has involved strong military and diplomatic support for Israel amid the complex and volatile regional dynamics.\

