Boat Rips Apart In English Channel; At Least 12 Dead, Including Children

A boat carrying migrants from northern France to Britain capsized in the English Channel, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals, including women and children. The vessel had approximately 70 people on board, but fewer than eight were wearing life jackets.

A boat carrying migrants from northern France to Britain capsized in the English Channel, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals, including women and children. The vessel had approximately 70 people on board, but fewer than eight were wearing life jackets. Among the deceased were a pregnant woman and several minors. Emergency crews managed to rescue 53 people, some of whom are in critical condition and require urgent medical care.

The rescue operation involved three helicopters, two fishing vessels, and two boats to locate the missing individuals and assist with the recovery efforts.

READ MORE: Global Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Olivier Barbarin, the mayor of Le Portel near Boulogne-sur-Mer, commented, “Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open, if people don’t know how to swim in the agitated waters…it can go very quickly.”

Guirec Le Bras, the city’s prosecutor, reported that the victims were “primarily of Eritrean origin,” though exact nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

This tragic event adds to a series of similar incidents in the English Channel, where migrant boats attempting to reach Britain have capsized, with this being one of the deadliest occurrences this year. According to the maritime prefecture, “This maritime sector is one of the busiest areas in the world, with more than 600 merchant ships passing through it every day, and the weather conditions are often difficult, making it a particularly dangerous area even when the sea appears calm.”

(With inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy: ‘We Don’t Need Their Land,’ As Ukraine Captures Kursk Region