Sunday, August 25, 2024

Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast: 13 Dead, 14 Missing In Latest Migrant Crisis

At least 13 people have died and 14 others are missing after a boat sank off the coast of Yemen, according to reports from Al Jazeera and the United Nations migration agency.

In a statement released on Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed that the boat capsized off the coast of Yemen’s Taiz governorate on Tuesday. The vessel, which had departed from Djibouti, was carrying 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis when it sank near the Dubab district in Bani al-Hakam subdistrict, Al Jazeera reported.

The IOM has identified 11 men and two women among the deceased, while the search continues for the missing individuals, including the Yemeni captain and his assistant. The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.

The acting chief of IOM’s mission in Yemen remarked, “This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the perils faced by migrants on this route.” He emphasized the need to address the dangerous conditions migrants face and work collectively to ensure their protection and support during their journeys.

This boat capsize follows similar incidents in June and July, underscoring the extreme risks associated with this migration route. The IOM highlighted that vulnerable migrants are often forced into perilous situations by smugglers as they seek safety and opportunities in the Gulf states.

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants depart annually from the Horn of Africa to escape conflict, natural disasters, or poor economic conditions, crossing the Red Sea to reach the Gulf. In 2023, the IOM recorded over 97,200 arrivals in Yemen, a significant increase from the previous year. Many of these individuals are fleeing civil war and seeking employment in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

(With ANI Inputs)

