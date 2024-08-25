Sunday, August 25, 2024

Factory Owner Missing After Deadly Explosion At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit Claims Two Lives

A tragic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Avichipatti, Natham Taluk, Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The incident occurred early in the morning, with local residents reporting a loud blast from the facility.

Upon notification, police arrived at the scene and discovered the bodies of two men inside the factory. The victims sustained severe injuries to their heads, necks, and arms. The bodies have been sent to the Government Hospital in Dindigul for post-mortem examination. A case has been filed at the Natham police station, where the investigation is ongoing.

The factory owner, K. Selvam (54), is currently missing, and authorities are actively searching for him. The police are also verifying whether Selvam held the necessary licenses to operate the firecracker unit. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

In a related incident earlier on Saturday, another explosion at a fireworks factory in Myladuthurai resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The deceased, Karnan (27) from Thiruvavaduthurai village and Kaliperumal (42), died as a result of the blast. The injured, Lakshmanan and Kumar, are receiving treatment at Mayiladuthurai Government Medical College Hospital.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Superintendent of Police K. Stalin have visited the explosion sites and met with the injured individuals in the hospital.

The fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu, particularly centered in Virudhunagar, is a major contributor to the local economy with an annual turnover of ₹6,000 crore and approximately 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

