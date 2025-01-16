Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Brazil Court Denies Jair Bolsonaro Permission To Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Brazil's court denies former president Jair Bolsonaro's request to attend Trump's inauguration, citing the severity of charges against him. His passport remains confiscated amid ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement in a coup attempt and political unrest.

Brazil Court Denies Jair Bolsonaro Permission To Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Brazil’s Supreme Court has refused former President Jair Bolsonaro permission to travel to the United States to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. This is amid serious legal challenges that have befallen the disgraced politician, who is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow Brazil’s government.

Bolsonaro’s passport was confiscated by federal authorities in February 2024 as part of a broader probe into a conspiracy to undermine Brazil’s democratic institutions. The probe claims that Bolsonaro played a leading role in a criminal plot to prevent his left-wing successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from assuming office through a coup.

In November 2024, Bolsonaro, along with several associates, was officially charged with the attempted coup. His lawyers had filed a petition with Brazil’s Supreme Court seeking permission to travel to the United States to attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025. The far-right populist expressed his eagerness to attend the event, citing his close ties with Trump, whom he views as a significant political ally.

Bolsonaro, infamous for his ultra-right-wing stance during his four-year tenure from 2019 to 2023, had himself publicly expressed the eagerness of attending the rally, even stating that he wanted to see the former president face-to-face, but the court dismissed his appeal.

A Concern For Flight Risk

On Thursday, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that the gravity of the charges against Bolsonaro justified not returning his passport. The court underlined that, given the gravity of the crimes for which he is charged, it would be risky to allow Bolsonaro to leave the country because he may try to flee to avoid being brought to justice.

Brazil’s prosecutor general, Paulo Gonet, supported this move by saying that the public had an interest in seeing Bolsonaro in a court, surpassing Bolsonaro’s interest in attending the inauguration.

In detail, a leaked federal police report in late 2024 directly accused Bolsonaro of orchestrating the coup himself. This document mentioned efforts where he was claiming to have assured some of Brazil’s top generals to back up his cause by force, for example, targeting President Lula with either attempted kidnapping or execution.

Bolsonaro has denied all the charges, terming them part of a political smear campaign aimed at humiliating him. Even though he has protested against them, the allegations have raised the stakes in his legal battle. Political analysts predict that the mounting evidence against Bolsonaro may bring him closer to facing criminal charges or even prison time.

Eduardo Bolsonaro Steps In

While Bolsonaro himself will not be able to attend the inauguration, it is highly probable that his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, will represent the family at the ceremony. Eduardo has been seen as a potential political successor to his father and continues to rally against what he views as a politically motivated prosecution of his father. Eduardo recently made a social media post accusing the Brazilian justice system of being weaponized to suppress political opponents.

ALSO READ | Bob Uecker: The Legendary Brewers Announcer And “Major League” Star Passes Away At 90

Filed under

Jair Bolsonaro

Advertisement

Also Read

Imran Masood Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Saif Ali Khan Attack To Appeal to Muslim Voters In Delhi

Imran Masood Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Saif Ali Khan Attack To Appeal to Muslim Voters...

BCCI Imposes 10-Point Disciplinary Code: What You Need To Know About New Penalties

BCCI Imposes 10-Point Disciplinary Code: What You Need To Know About New Penalties

Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit

Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit

Cuba Starts Releasing Prisoners After Biden’s Policy Announcements

Cuba Starts Releasing Prisoners After Biden’s Policy Announcements

Dalai Lama Charitable Trust Receives FCRA Approval: What Does It Mean?

Dalai Lama Charitable Trust Receives FCRA Approval: What Does It Mean?

Entertainment

Brad Pitt Reacts To ‘Horrible’ Scam Who Fooled French Woman With Fake Identity

Brad Pitt Reacts To ‘Horrible’ Scam Who Fooled French Woman With Fake Identity

Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Remembering The Creator Who Redefined Cinema

Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Remembering The Creator Who Redefined Cinema

Saif Ali Khan’s Attack Sparks Safety Fears: Ila Arun And Urvashi Rautela Speak Out

Saif Ali Khan’s Attack Sparks Safety Fears: Ila Arun And Urvashi Rautela Speak Out

‘We are still trying to process the events’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First Statement After The Atttack On Husband Saif Ali Khan

‘We are still trying to process the events’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First Statement After The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox