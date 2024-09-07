The allegations surfaced through MeToo Brasil, an organization dedicated to supporting victims of sexual violence.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has dismissed Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida following multiple sexual harassment accusations. The decision came after several women, including prominent figures, accused Almeida of misconduct.

In a statement, President Lula’s office announced the dismissal, citing the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing police investigation. “The president considers it unsustainable to keep the minister in office considering the nature of the accusations of sexual harassment,” the statement read.

Accusations and Responses

The allegations surfaced through MeToo Brasil, an organization dedicated to supporting victims of sexual violence. Among the accusers is Anielle Franco, Brazil’s Racial Equality Minister. Franco, who spoke out publicly, thanked her supporters and requested privacy while promising to cooperate with the investigation. “Recognizing the seriousness of this practice and acting immediately is the right course of action,” Franco stated on Instagram, praising President Lula’s swift response.

Another accuser, Isabel Rodrigues, a professor and Sao Paulo city council candidate, claimed Almeida harassed her in 2019. Rodrigues alleged that Almeida touched her inappropriately without her consent, describing the experience as deeply distressing.

Almeida’s Response

Silvio Almeida, 48, has denied all allegations, calling them “absurd lies” in a video posted on social media. He stated that he requested his own dismissal to clear his name and demonstrate his innocence through legal channels. “It will be an opportunity for me to prove my innocence and rebuild myself,” Almeida said, emphasizing his desire for a fair process.

President Lula expressed a firm stance against harassment, asserting that anyone guilty of such behavior has no place in government.

Both Almeida and Franco, known for their human rights advocacy, have been part of Lula’s administration since he assumed office in 2023.

