Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

British PM Keir Starmer Alleged To Have Broken Parliamentary Rules

Keir Starmer has been accused of violating parliamentary regulations by failing to disclose donations of clothing for his wife, Victoria Starmer, from Labour donor Waheed Alli.

British PM Keir Starmer Alleged To Have Broken Parliamentary Rules

Keir Starmer has been accused of violating parliamentary regulations by failing to disclose donations of clothing for his wife, Victoria Starmer, from Labour donor Waheed Alli. According to the reports, these gifts, which included a personal shopper, clothes, and alterations provided before and after Labour’s July election victory, were not initially recorded in the register of MPs’ interests.

Starmer sought guidance from parliamentary authorities on Tuesday and submitted a late declaration after receiving updated advice on what should have been registered. MPs are expected to declare any gifts or donations within 28 days of receipt.

Conservative Party calls for investigation against Keir Starmer

The Conservative Party has called for a thorough investigation into the Starmers’ relationship with Lord Alli, who has contributed £500,000 to Labour since 2020. A Downing Street spokesperson acknowledged that advice had been sought from authorities when Starmer took office, and while they believed they had complied, further examination prompted the declaration of additional items.

Read More: Spain Alleges Venezuela Arrests Foreigners for ‘Destabilizing Country’

The Commons rules stipulate that MPs must register any benefits given to a third party if they are aware, or reasonably should be aware, that the benefit was provided due to their position in the House or political activities.

Last weekend, it was revealed that Lord Alli had temporarily received a Downing Street security pass, despite not appearing to have a formal government role. This sparked what has been termed the “passes for glasses” controversy, named after Alli’s earlier donations of clothing, accommodation, and multiple pairs of spectacles to Starmer. There is no indication that Alli himself has breached any rules.

Keir Starmer already facing an investigation

Alli, 59, became the youngest member of the House of Lords when he was appointed in 1998.

A Conservative Party representative remarked that within just ten weeks of taking office, Starmer is already facing an investigation into his conduct. They emphasized the need for a full inquiry into the passes for glasses incident and expressed concern over the alleged cronyism and apparent violations of parliamentary rules. They also commented on the contrast between this situation and the struggles of vulnerable pensioners who are forced to choose between basic necessities, highlighting the disparity.

Also Read: Egypt Passenger Train Collision: 3 Killed, Scores Injured

Filed under

conservative party Keir Starmer Labour donor Waheed Alli Victoria Starmer

Also Read

Haiti Gasoline Tanker Explosion: At least 15 Dead, Scores Injured

Haiti Gasoline Tanker Explosion: At least 15 Dead, Scores Injured

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Thousands Potest Across Israel, Urge Release Of Captives Held In Gaza

Thousands Potest Across Israel, Urge Release Of Captives Held In Gaza

Study Finds Pfizer Drug Helped Cancer Patients Regain Weight

Study Finds Pfizer Drug Helped Cancer Patients Regain Weight

Imran Khan Interrogated By Pakistan Investigation Agency At Adiala Jail For ‘Anti-State’ Post

Imran Khan Interrogated By Pakistan Investigation Agency At Adiala Jail For ‘Anti-State’ Post

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox