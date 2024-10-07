Canada Affirms ‘There Is One India’ Amid Khalistan Tensions

In a development that may signal a thaw in diplomatic relations between India and Canada, Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison recently reiterated Canada’s commitment to India’s territorial integrity.

In a development that may signal a thaw in diplomatic relations between India and Canada, Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison recently reiterated Canada’s commitment to India’s territorial integrity. Speaking at a public hearing of the Canadian Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa on October 4, Morrison emphasized that “there is one India,” highlighting the need to respect the country’s sovereignty. These remarks come in light of heightened tensions following the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

A Clear Stance on Territorial Integrity

Morrison’s comments were a response to concerns raised by India about the Khalistani movement, which has some support among Canadian citizens. He acknowledged the presence of Khalistan advocates in Canada but maintained that Canada’s policy is clear: India’s territorial integrity must be respected. This statement is particularly significant given the recent diplomatic rift that intensified after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that Indian agents might have been involved in Nijjar’s death. India has strongly denied these allegations, calling them “absurd” and “politically motivated,” while also expressing worries about Canada’s approach to pro-Khalistan groups.

Historical Context and Current Challenges

Morrison pointed to the longstanding partnership between India and Canada, noting that relations had been improving until Nijjar’s assassination created tension. He mentioned that both countries were discussing a foreign trade agreement and had a positive engagement during the G20 Summit in September 2023. However, the situation escalated dramatically following Nijjar’s death, which resulted in the expulsion of 41 diplomats from Canada, complicating bilateral relations further.

Despite these challenges, Morrison reassured that communication channels between the two nations remain open. He noted, “Canada and India are partners going back many decades. India is an increasingly significant global player, and Canada is considering that in its policies,” hinting at a potential way forward to resolve the diplomatic standoff.

Security Concerns and Future Discussions

The fallout from Nijjar’s assassination has left both nations grappling with ongoing security concerns. After the Lok Sabha elections in June, Trudeau expressed a desire to resume discussions with India on crucial topics like national security and the rule of law.

Adding complexity to the situation is the ongoing public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada’s electoral processes, which was established on September 7, 2023. This inquiry looks at various countries, including India, China, and Russia, with a final report expected by December 31, 2024. The results of this inquiry could significantly affect future diplomatic and security policies between the two nations.

Morrison’s reaffirmation of support for India’s territorial integrity indicates a cautious but hopeful step toward mending relations. Both countries share a rich history of partnership, and with open communication and a mutual interest in resolving key issues, there is potential for a more collaborative future. As international dynamics evolve, the focus will remain on how both nations can address their security concerns while fostering a constructive relationship.

