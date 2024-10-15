Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Canada-India Diplomatic Crisis: A Timeline Of Escalation Over Nijjar’s Killing

The ongoing diplomatic spat reflects deeper tensions surrounding issues of national sovereignty and human rights. As both nations grapple with these serious allegations, the potential for further escalation remains high, emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation to resolve such complex international issues. (Read more below)

Canada-India Diplomatic Crisis: A Timeline Of Escalation Over Nijjar’s Killing

In a significant deterioration of relations, Canada and India have engaged in a heated diplomatic dispute, culminating in the expulsion of each other’s ambassadors. On October 14, 2024, Canada accused India of making a “fundamental error” in its handling of the investigation surrounding the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil last year. This incident has not only sparked political tensions but has raised questions about international diplomacy and sovereignty.

Background of the Dispute

The diplomatic rift traces back to the shooting of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and prominent advocate for an independent Sikh homeland, who was killed outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. His death marked a turning point in relations between Canada and India, leading to serious allegations and retaliatory actions by both countries.

Recent Developments

The current row began to escalate when Canada issued a diplomatic communique on October 13, alleging the involvement of the Indian High Commissioner in Nijjar’s assassination. In response, India labeled these accusations as “preposterous imputations,” suggesting they were politically motivated amid challenges faced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Following the allegations, India decided to expel Ottawa’s acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler, his deputy, and four other first secretaries. Subsequently, Canada expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the chargé d’affaires.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau held a press conference where he condemned India’s actions as a “fundamental error,” stating, “We will never tolerate the involvement of a foreign government threatening and killing Canadian citizens on Canadian soil.” He also confirmed that Canada has shared relevant information about the allegations with its Five Eyes intelligence partners, including the United States.

Timeline of Key Events

June 18, 2023: Hardeep Singh Nijjar is shot dead in Surrey, BC.

September 1, 2023: Canada pauses trade treaty negotiations with India.

September 10, 2023: Modi expresses concerns over Sikh separatist protests during a G20 summit.

September 18, 2023: Trudeau announces Canada is investigating credible allegations linking Indian agents to Nijjar’s killing.

September 19, 2023: Diplomatic tit-for-tat begins as each country expels a diplomat.

September 22, 2023: India suspends new visa issuance for Canadians.

October 19, 2023: Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India amid rising tensions.

October 29, 2023: A significant Sikh gathering votes in an unofficial referendum for an independent Sikh state.

November 21, 2023: India’s anti-terror agency files a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

February 5, 2024: India refuses to share information with Canadian investigators.

April 30, 2024: The White House raises concerns about Indian intelligence involvement in Nijjar’s killing.

May 3, 2024: Canadian police charge three individuals connected to Nijjar’s murder.

August 27, 2024: Authorities warn of increased threats to Pannun’s life.

The ongoing diplomatic spat reflects deeper tensions surrounding issues of national sovereignty and human rights. As both nations grapple with these serious allegations, the potential for further escalation remains high, emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation to resolve such complex international issues.

ALSO READ: Canadian Journalist Warns Of Extremism’s “Consequences” Amid India Row

