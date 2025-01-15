Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canada Reports 50,000 ‘No-Show’ International Students, With Indians Leading At 19,582: Study

Close to 50,000 international students who received study permits for Canada failed to enroll in their designated colleges and universities during March and April 2024, according to a report citing Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data.

Canada Reports 50,000 ‘No-Show’ International Students, With Indians Leading At 19,582: Study

Close to 50,000 international students who received study permits for Canada failed to enroll in their designated colleges and universities during March and April 2024, according to a report citing Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data. Among these “no-shows,” Indian nationals formed the largest group, with 19,582 students. The non-compliance rate was 6.9% of the total international student population.

Countries with significant no-show rates included China (6.4%, 4,279 students), Iran (11.6%, 1,848 students), and Rwanda (48.1%, 802 students). The issue has raised concerns about abuse of Canada’s International Student Compliance Regime, implemented in 2014 to monitor student attendance and detect fraudulent cases.

Investigations into Fraud and Regulatory Responses

Indian law enforcement is investigating links between certain Canadian colleges and organizations in India suspected of facilitating illegal border crossings into the United States. Many of these students reportedly stayed in Canada, seeking work and permanent residency, while a smaller number crossed into the U.S. illegally.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has sought collaboration with Indian authorities to address these concerns. Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Marc Miller introduced stricter regulations in late 2024, including penalties for educational institutions failing to report student compliance.

Discrepancies in Data and Call for Reform

Experts like Henry Lotin, a former federal economist, emphasized the need for more transparent data. A discrepancy between Statistics Canada’s figures, which show over one million valid student visas, and the IRCC’s enrollment data suggests a larger number of unaccounted international students.

Winnipeg immigration lawyer David Matas proposed limiting visa applications to Canadian-regulated consultants to curb fraud. Addressing the gaps in tracking and enforcing compliance is critical to ensuring the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.

Read More :  Donald Trump Announces Hostage Deal Following Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement

Filed under

Canada International Students

Advertisement

Also Read

Lightning, Thunder And Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR At Midnight, Watch

Lightning, Thunder And Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR At Midnight, Watch

German Defence Ministry Shuts Down Accounts On Elon Musk’s X Due To Concerns Over Factual Debate

German Defence Ministry Shuts Down Accounts On Elon Musk’s X Due To Concerns Over Factual...

Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Journey Through Faith and Culture At Kalagram

Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Journey Through Faith and Culture At Kalagram

Rs 35,000 Salary With 10 Years Of Experience, Bengaluru Tech Employee Reveals Harsh Reality

Rs 35,000 Salary With 10 Years Of Experience, Bengaluru Tech Employee Reveals Harsh Reality

Marco Rubio Warns China Could Control Americans’ Lives in a Decade If Current Trends Continue

Marco Rubio Warns China Could Control Americans’ Lives in a Decade If Current Trends Continue

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox