Canada Reports 50,000 ‘No-Show’ International Students, With Indians Leading At 19,582: Study

Close to 50,000 international students who received study permits for Canada failed to enroll in their designated colleges and universities during March and April 2024, according to a report citing Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data. Among these “no-shows,” Indian nationals formed the largest group, with 19,582 students. The non-compliance rate was 6.9% of the total international student population.

Countries with significant no-show rates included China (6.4%, 4,279 students), Iran (11.6%, 1,848 students), and Rwanda (48.1%, 802 students). The issue has raised concerns about abuse of Canada’s International Student Compliance Regime, implemented in 2014 to monitor student attendance and detect fraudulent cases.

Investigations into Fraud and Regulatory Responses

Indian law enforcement is investigating links between certain Canadian colleges and organizations in India suspected of facilitating illegal border crossings into the United States. Many of these students reportedly stayed in Canada, seeking work and permanent residency, while a smaller number crossed into the U.S. illegally.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has sought collaboration with Indian authorities to address these concerns. Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Marc Miller introduced stricter regulations in late 2024, including penalties for educational institutions failing to report student compliance.

Discrepancies in Data and Call for Reform

Experts like Henry Lotin, a former federal economist, emphasized the need for more transparent data. A discrepancy between Statistics Canada’s figures, which show over one million valid student visas, and the IRCC’s enrollment data suggests a larger number of unaccounted international students.

Winnipeg immigration lawyer David Matas proposed limiting visa applications to Canadian-regulated consultants to curb fraud. Addressing the gaps in tracking and enforcing compliance is critical to ensuring the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.