Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Announces Hostage Deal Following Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal aimed at ending a 15-month-long conflict in Gaza. The agreement, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, comes after months of indirect negotiations.

Donald Trump Announces Hostage Deal Following Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal aimed at ending a 15-month-long conflict in Gaza. The agreement, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, comes after months of indirect negotiations.

Trump Announces Hostage Release Plan

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a deal had been finalized to release hostages in Gaza. “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!” Trump posted on his Truth Social network, ahead of any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump further stated that he would work with Israel and allies to ensure Gaza does not become a “terrorist safe haven.”

Israeli authorities have reported that 98 hostages remain in Gaza. These include Israeli and foreign civilians, soldiers, two children, and elderly individuals. Approximately half of them are believed to be alive. Four hostages, including two deceased soldiers, have been held since 2014. The agreement also outlines a phased release of these hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The war, initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, has led to devastating consequences. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, including women and children, according to local health officials. An estimated 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced. Tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed, and hospitals are barely functioning. Hamas’ initial attack killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages. The conflict has destabilized the region, sparking global protests and concerns over humanitarian conditions.

Mediated Negotiations

The breakthrough agreement is the result of months of diplomacy involving U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediators. While specific details of the deal are still being finalized, the ceasefire offers a temporary halt to hostilities, with a six-week pause in fighting to facilitate humanitarian aid and further negotiations.

While the ceasefire agreement brings hope, significant challenges remain. Rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure will require massive international aid. The future leadership and administration of Gaza remain unclear. It is uncertain whether the ceasefire will lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas represents a significant step toward peace in a region plagued by violence. As the world watches closely, the focus will now shift to ensuring the deal’s implementation and addressing the long-term challenges of reconstruction and reconciliation.

Read More : Global Internet Blackout On January 16, 2025? The Simpsons ‘Prediction’ Sparks Outrage

Filed under

ceasefire Trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Directs To Add Separate Washrooms For Trans And Specially Abled People In Court Premises

Supreme Court Directs To Add Separate Washrooms For Trans And Specially Abled People In Court...

Democratic States Step Up To Defend Biden’s Healthcare Rule For DACA Migrants

Democratic States Step Up To Defend Biden’s Healthcare Rule For DACA Migrants

US Lifts Restrictions On Three Indian Entities To Strengthen Energy Cooperation

US Lifts Restrictions On Three Indian Entities To Strengthen Energy Cooperation

AAP’s Sanjay Singh Alleges Delhi Election Official Secretly Reposted BJP’s X Posts; DEO Issues Response

AAP’s Sanjay Singh Alleges Delhi Election Official Secretly Reposted BJP’s X Posts; DEO Issues Response

Global Internet Blackout On January 16, 2025? The Simpsons ‘Prediction’ Sparks Outrage

Global Internet Blackout On January 16, 2025? The Simpsons ‘Prediction’ Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox