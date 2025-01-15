Global Internet Blackout On January 16, 2025? The Simpsons ‘Prediction’ Sparks Outrage

A viral rumor claiming that "The Simpsons" predicted a global internet blackout on January 16, 2025, has sparked widespread attention across social media. (Read more below)

The long-running TV show The Simpsons has earned a reputation for making uncanny predictions about the future, from technological advancements like smartwatches to major global events. Its seemingly accurate depictions have sparked numerous discussions, with fans jokingly referring to the creators as time travelers. However, the latest rumor circulating online is truly bizarre, even by Simpsons standards: a supposed prediction of a global internet blackout on January 16, 2025.

An edited video clip circulating on social media has caught the attention of many, claiming that The Simpsons foresaw the internet outage coinciding with the inauguration of Donald Trump. While the video seems to show a snippet from the show, the claim that the event would happen on January 16 is far from accurate. In reality, Trump’s inauguration is set for January 20, not January 16.

Despite the error, the viral video has captivated social media, with influencers and content creators sharing it on platforms like Instagram. Some are even suggesting that the blackout could be worldwide, while others claim it will only affect the United States.

The Internet Blackout and the Shark Theory

The edited video has spurred countless reactions online, with users joking about their plans to watch the “internet blackout” unfold on January 16. In some versions of the video, a bizarre claim suggests that a white shark would chew through an underwater cable, causing the outage.

Comments on social media reflected the absurdity of the claim, with one Instagram user joking, “16 January ko recharge katam honi wala hai,” while another remarked, “Acchi baat hai.” A third user expressed disbelief, stating, “This is impossible,” and a fourth wrote, “Karwa de, I work from home… so, meri to off.” The meme-like reaction spread quickly, with laughing emojis flooding the comments section.

Can Sharks Really Cause Internet Outages?

While the video is widely regarded as a humorous piece of fiction, it raises an interesting question: Can sharks truly cause internet outages by chewing through cables? As bizarre as it sounds, the answer is yes — to a degree.

Reports have surfaced in the past of sharks and other marine life, like barracudas, chewing on underwater cables. According to a BBC report, there have been instances of cable damage linked to teeth marks from sharks. In response, companies like Google have begun reinforcing their underwater cables with a Kevlar-like material to prevent marine creatures from causing damage.

While the idea of a shark-triggered internet blackout might be more fiction than fact, the strange video and its viral spread serve as a reminder of The Simpsons uncanny ability to inspire conversation — no matter how far-fetched the premise might be. Whether it’s predicting technology trends or worldwide disasters, fans of the show will no doubt continue to draw parallels between the show’s fiction and reality.

