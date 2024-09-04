NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the decision on social media, condemning Trudeau and the Liberals for what he described as capitulation to corporate interests.

In a significant political shift, Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) has terminated its support agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, leading to increased speculation about a possible federal election.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the decision on social media, condemning Trudeau and the Liberals for what he described as capitulation to corporate interests. Singh criticized the Liberals as “weak” and “selfish,” asserting that they no longer deserve the trust of Canadian voters.

The confidence and supply agreement, which was established following the 2021 election when the Liberals secured a minority government, was intended to last until June 2025. Under this deal, the NDP agreed to support the Liberals in confidence votes, thereby preventing the government’s collapse. In return, the NDP was able to advance several of its priorities, including a new dental care program for low-income Canadians, a proposed national pharmacare plan, and legislation to prohibit the use of replacement workers during strikes or lockouts.

However, recent months have seen a dramatic decline in Liberal support, while the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, has gained ground and is perceived as the leading contender in a forthcoming election. This shift has complicated the NDP’s position, given its association with policies championed by the Liberals.

Singh defended the NDP’s decision by highlighting the anticipated challenges posed by a potential Conservative government. He argued that Poilievre would enact cuts to vital government programs to benefit big corporations and wealthy CEOs. “The Liberals are too beholden to corporate interests to fight for the people. They cannot bring about the change we need,” Singh stated, emphasizing that the NDP is prepared to take on the Conservatives.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre had previously criticized Singh for his role in the confidence and supply deal, urging him to end the agreement and provoke a fall election. While the NDP’s withdrawal from the agreement does not automatically trigger an election, the party has indicated that it is prepared for one and may use non-confidence votes as a strategic tool moving forward.

