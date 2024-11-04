Canadian MP Criticizes Trudeau Government Over Violence At Hindu Temple

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong has sharply criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government following violent incidents at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario.

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong has sharply criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government following violent incidents at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario. The violence erupted on Sunday outside a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission in collaboration with the temple, raising serious concerns about the safety of Hindu Canadians.

Vuong’s Strong Condemnation

Vuong expressed alarm over the attacks on Hindu Canadians, stating, “From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals.” He emphasized that Canadian leaders are failing to protect Hindus as they do other communities, insisting that all Canadians deserve to worship in peace.

Videos Capture Disturbing Scenes

Viral videos from the incident show disturbing scenes of violence against individuals outside the temple, further escalating tensions within the community.

Indian High Commission Responds

The Indian High Commission condemned the “violent disruption” and voiced concerns for the safety of Indian nationals attending the consular camp. In a statement, the High Commission highlighted the troubling nature of such disruptions occurring during routine consular work and expressed disappointment that these events were allowed to escalate.

Trudeau’s Response

Prime Minister Trudeau also condemned the violence, stating, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.” His remarks reflect a growing recognition of the need for increased protection for diverse religious communities in Canada.The incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple has sparked significant dialogue about community safety and the government’s role in protecting all Canadians. As tensions continue to rise, both political leaders and community advocates will need to work together to ensure the safety and freedom of all faiths in Canada.