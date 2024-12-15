Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills 12 People At Indian Restaurant In Georgia

A serene evening at Georgia's Gudauri ski resort turned into a scene of heartbreak when 12 lives were tragically lost in an Indian restaurant within the premises. Among the victims were 11 foreigners and one Georgian, their lifeless bodies discovered in the second-floor sleeping quarters, sparking an intense investigation into the devastating incident.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills 12 People At Indian Restaurant In Georgia

A tragic incident at the Gudauri ski resort in Georgia has claimed the lives of 12 individuals, including 11 foreigners and one Georgian. The victims were found in an Indian restaurant located within the resort, with all fatalities discovered in the second-floor sleeping quarters of the establishment.

Victims Believed to Be Restaurant Staff

According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, the deceased are believed to have been restaurant staff. Authorities reported that the bodies showed no signs of external injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest the cause of death may be linked to the use of a generator during a power outage. The generator, reportedly placed in a confined area near the sleeping quarters, was turned on the day before the tragedy occurred.

Forensic experts have been dispatched to the scene to examine the remains and gather evidence. The Interior Ministry has opened a criminal case under Article 116 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which pertains to deaths caused by negligence. Local police are actively questioning witnesses, and a forensic medical study has been ordered to establish the precise cause of death.

Indian restaurant under investigation for potential negligence

Although the exact cause has yet to be confirmed, authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning due to the generator’s operation in a poorly ventilated space.

The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols at the Gudauri ski resort, particularly regarding the use of generators in enclosed areas. Questions surrounding potential negligence and the adequacy of safety measures are now under scrutiny.

“The safety precautions taken to prevent such incidents will be closely examined,” authorities noted, adding that the ongoing investigation will shed light on whether criminal negligence played a role.

The Georgian Interior Ministry is working closely with forensic experts to determine the circumstances leading to the fatalities. As the investigation progresses, further developments are awaited, with the public seeking answers about how such a tragedy could have occurred.

