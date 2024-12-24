Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Catastrophic Explosion At Turkish Weapons Factory Results In 12 Deaths

A deadly explosion at a capsule manufacturing plant in northwest Turkey's Balikesir province killed at least 12 people and injured four others. The blast severely damaged the factory and nearby buildings, prompting an investigation into its cause.

Catastrophic Explosion At Turkish Weapons Factory Results In 12 Deaths

A blast shattered a capsule manufacturing plant in northwest Turkey on Tuesday morning, resulting in at least 12 deaths and four injuries. The unfortunate event occurred in Balikesir province, home to the armament factory, causing shockwaves in the local community.

As reported by the state-owned Anadolu Agency, the explosion destroyed the capsule manufacturing facility, leaving it in ruins. Nearby buildings experienced slight damage, yet the force was sufficient to highlight the seriousness of the blast. Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu verified the troubling information, remarking, “The fallen structure serves as a harsh reminder of the risks linked to these industrial activities.”

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, speaking to the public on the social media platform X, promised prompt measures, disclosing that four public prosecutors have been designated to investigate the cause of the explosion. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time,” Tunc remarked, stressing the government’s dedication to revealing the truth.

The factory, a crucial component of Turkey’s defense sector, was functioning at maximum capacity when the explosion took place. Onlookers recounted a powerful explosion that trembled the earth, succeeded by a column of smoke ascending into the atmosphere.

Although the specific reason is not yet known, officials are thoroughly pursuing every lead in their inquiry. At this time, the area grieves its loss, struggling with the consequences of a calamity that has made a lasting impact on Balikesir and further afield.

ALSO READ: Syira: Christians Protests In Damascus Over Christmas Tree Burnt By Islamist Group

Filed under

Explosion At Turkish Weapons Factory

Advertisement

Also Read

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend School”

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend...

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand...

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This Christmas

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This...

Entertainment

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox