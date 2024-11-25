Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hezbollah “Close,” Says White House

The United States expressed optimism that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah is nearing completion, though final negotiations are still in progress, the White House announced on Monday. “We believe we’ve reached this point where we’re close,” stated National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby during a press briefing. However, he tempered expectations by adding, “We’re not there yet. Nothing is done until everything is done, nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated.”

Kirby highlighted the positive trajectory of the discussions, calling it a significant step forward. Still, he declined to confirm any specifics about the deal, saying, “It would be irresponsible to confirm press reports about the contents of any deal.” Kirby underscored the need to protect the delicate negotiations, adding that premature disclosures could “torpedo our chances.”

Biden Closely Monitoring Talks

President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the ceasefire discussions and has been in direct contact with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who recently visited the region to facilitate the talks. According to Kirby, Biden is deeply engaged in the process, ensuring continuous updates as negotiations progress.

When asked about reports in Saudi media suggesting that Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron might announce a deal on Tuesday, Kirby refrained from confirming the timeline but noted that the two leaders had discussed the Israel-Hezbollah conflict last week.

Hope Amid Regional Tensions

The potential ceasefire deal represents a crucial step toward de-escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have contributed to instability in the region. Officials remain optimistic, but as Kirby emphasized, the agreement’s success hinges on resolving outstanding issues.

While the negotiations are advancing, the White House remains cautious, avoiding any actions or comments that could jeopardize the progress made thus far. For now, both parties and international stakeholders continue their efforts to secure a lasting resolution.